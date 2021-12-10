Sushmita Sen's comeback series Aarya released in 2020 and taught us how to do a crime-thriller well. Not only was the screenplay engaging, but the performances of all the actors, especially Sushmita Sen's made me realise how much I miss seeing her on screen lately.

Aarya has come out with Season 2 and Twitter is applauding the team yet again, for the treatment of the show. Here it goes-

#AaryaSeason2 is an absolute masterpiece ❤️💯@thesushmitasen you have my heart. Such a powerful and fearless act. Hats off 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/iVGIZL9iyQ — Subhadip (@__thatbongguy7) December 10, 2021

Couple of episodes into #AaryaSeason2 and it's as compelling and solid as the first season. Sushmita Sen is just outstanding! For those who missed out on the first season, it's an underrated gem. @DisneyPlusHS — DRacarys (@Dr_Kopite) December 10, 2021

"Life is tough, lekin hum bhi kam nhi hain" @thesushmitasen amazing performance, loved each second. God bless you ❤️. Stay strong forever. #AaryaSeason2 — ASHISH (@ashi_0394) December 10, 2021

Done with #AaryaSeason2 , I'm overhelmed by the mass performance of @thesushmitasen 🔥. I just love the swag she carries throughout the show and also emotionally good. It's just another interesting layer of the story more to come .can't wait to get more of this . — Prakash (@Prakash06715318) December 10, 2021

Watched #Aarya2 This is BRAVE...

A woman who can do anything to save her family.. @thesushmitasen as #Aarya killing itt once again..Everything is here FAMILY DRAMA,LOVE,SUSPENCE,REVANGE

bt story is not over yet..

I totally enjoyed n loving itt...🔥🔥❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wrfVc2Ia83 — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) December 10, 2021

long wait yet worth Waiting , @thesushmitasen one of most powerpacked actress Bollywood ever had — Shankar Thadani चोर है 🙉🙈🙊&🐒 (@shravan_THADANI) December 10, 2021

What #AaryaSeason2 successfully does is continue to exude vulnerability of the Sareen family. Whenever we watch, one fears something untoward happening to them. The approach is gritty, edgy yet so engaging. @RamKMadhvani — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) December 10, 2021

Just finished binge watching #AaryaSeason2 and it did not disappoint. They should just release all seasons together cause how am I supposed to wait for another year or maybe 2? @thesushmitasen Words are not enough to talk about your brilliance. TAKE A MF BOW!!! I ❤️ you — jimikoo ⟭⟬ #BLM (@Shivanniiiiiiii) December 10, 2021

#AaryaSeason2

Brilliant Plot and some Great acting

Befitting second season to an already amazing first.

One of the best Indian Thriller-Drama's — Abhishek Hiremath (@abhihiremath94) December 10, 2021

Finished #AaryaSeason2 lately. And it's really mind blowing. Performance by @thesushmitasen was jaw dropping sometimes. #Aarya2 is not a story about Glorification of sacrificing mother but it's a strory of a strong and independent woman which is the most rare in Indian Cinema. — अंकित कुमार • انکت کمار۔ • ਅੰਕਿਤ ਕੁਮਾਰ • അങ്കിത് (@AnAbodeOfDemons) December 10, 2021

Breathtaking, intense, soulful!

Now I have a yearning desire to watch aarya3.@thesushmitasen poised yet perilous. Just loved the last scene♥️#Aarya2 @sikandarkher pic.twitter.com/DavrnpjQlE — Priya Choudhary (@ChoudharyP31) December 10, 2021

Such an Euphoric series.. #AaryaSeason2 That always gives me Goosebumps while Watching....

Great Efforts by the Creators...

Just I loved it..."SHERNI WAAPAS AA CHUKI HAI" !! https://t.co/c5680QDOsh — Ayush Patel (@Shailen41900698) December 10, 2021

#AaryaSeason2 is an absolute masterpiece 💕💯



How someone can be so beautiful and so powerful at the same time. pic.twitter.com/FIzCiicIyJ — 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲♡︎ (@ooye_Jerry) December 10, 2021

Just binge watched #AaryaSeason2 Every season Aarya brings back my faith in Indian cinema back. @thesushmitasen as usual is just beyond words terrific and powerful! Her aura and screen presence makes the small screen look bigger. Noone could have been #Aarya than @thesushmitasen! — Shenaya (@sggoel92) December 9, 2021

Started watching #AaryaSeason2 & it looks damn thrilling... — Dr. Mukul Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) December 10, 2021

@thesushmitasen loved you in #AaryaSeason1 and loved you more in #AaryaSeason2 ❤️♥️♥️🥇🥇🥇🥇🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟. Super proud of U as a human being and as an actor. Lots of love from Paki in Dubai. Guys watch #Aarya2 highly recommended

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Naylasays (@NaylaAmir) December 10, 2021

What a way to end 2021 with an amazing web series! Here's to hoping I see more of Sushmita Sen now.