Netflix's latest psychological thriller, The Devil All The Time stars Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson in lead roles.
The dark and grim adaptation of the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock is being appreciated on Twitter. Not just for the storyline but also because of Tom and Bill's brilliant acting skills.
THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME tells a complex story of how violence & religion are passed down through generations. Tom Holland shows us more of his range while Robert Pattinson steals the show as a charismatic but flawed preacher. Challenging but memorable in its themes & execution. pic.twitter.com/jMyKqq8Hlg— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) September 11, 2020
i have 40 mins left in the devil all the time and i need to take a break bc i can only handle so many dark themes.— 𝗅𝗂𝖺🧚🏻 (@leeuhshappy) September 16, 2020
Tom Holland in the devil all the time. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/jqMzLnD3K1— Trisha ⧗ TDATT SPOILERS (@romanoffnparker) September 16, 2020
Okay but The Devil All The Time is really triggering please be careful— Dearie (@thefandomistwo) September 16, 2020
rip to whatever teen tom holland stan decides to watch the devil all the time with their parents tomorrow while knowing nothing about it— holli (@fllenangeIs) September 16, 2020
i have a love/hate relationship w robs character in the devil all the time. i would say 98% hate, 2% appreciate his hair— hannah🎃🖤 (@hannahhketchum) September 16, 2020
you never disappoint, phenomenal acting @TomHolland1996 🤍 the devil all the time was truly a masterpiece— 🕊 (@haiilsbizzle) September 16, 2020
the devil all the time was really good! in the middle i was wondering where it was gonna go but i didn’t expect what happened. the acting and casting choices were PHENOMENAL!!— lena (@Lenadtate1124) September 16, 2020
mia wasikowska was so underused in the devil all the time pic.twitter.com/MlGuUQtkBy— paul (@dearapriII) September 16, 2020
i really appreciate the fact that pattinson left preston as unpleasant as he is he made him so effortlessly unlikable even tho we love robert so much,, thats what good acting does its impressive— jelena♡ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME (@CEDRICSFOLKLORE) September 16, 2020
The Devil All The Time as memes without context pic.twitter.com/hBJQAeU734— mckenna 🌩 (@kennsyn) September 16, 2020
"It seemed to his son that his father fought the devil all the time" pic.twitter.com/11RC0ukxFJ— flavia ! tdatt spoilers ! (@behindblueskars) September 16, 2020
Before you start streaming, here are some trigger warnings you should keep in mind:
trigger warnings for whoever wants to see the devil all the time, tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hInfV4bBHo— ally (@T3NETS) September 15, 2020
Watch the trailer here:
Buckle up, because it looks like a wild ride.