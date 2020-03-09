After winning hearts around 17 years ago, the first version of Priyadarshan’s Hungama became one of the biggest hits of 2003. Now, the film starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav is all set to get a second instalment.

The makers of the film have just released the first poster of Hungama 2 which will see Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The launch of the poster also celebrates the leading actor, Meezaan Jafri, the son of comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, who made his debut with Malaal.

While the first movie gave us some iconic dialogues, remember Rajpal Yadav's Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai ki koi bhi aake baja jaata hai? We hope the second one manages to live up to the ROFL comedy the first was.

Twitter is buzzing with excitement over the poster release.

Loved the first one, hope Priyadarshan does magic again with Hungama 2 👍 #HappyBirthdayMeezaanJaffery pic.twitter.com/guDf3RqXIv — Raहुल जैN (@Chilled_Yogi) March 9, 2020

#Hungama2 the best part is that its being directed by @priyadarshandir ❤️ — Sanyo (@sanyoshetty) March 9, 2020

A very happy birthday to the very talented Meezaan Jaffery...

Hungama 2 will surely be a blockbuster hit. #HappyBirthdayMeezaanJaffery pic.twitter.com/6QMvyUQO4c — Patakha Guddi (@blaze_1706) March 9, 2020

No Akshaye, No Aftab, No Rajpaal, No Shakti kapoor!

I feel Hungama 2 will not be funnier than Hungama 1!

But Hope for good!#Hungama2 — Rj Vicky (@rj_vicky1) March 9, 2020

The film is rumoured to be releasing on Independence day, 2020 and we're excited to watch what they have in store.