At the age of 40, the much-loved actor, Sidharth Shukla took his last breath at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He gave 17 years of his life to the industry, and his journey has surely been a memorable one.

The actor was appreciated for his roles in Broken But Beautiful 3, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, but wasn't just his talent that made him a crowd favourite.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. However, his humble journey began back in 2004, when he won the runner-up position in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest.

And when he appeared in the music video of Resham Ka Rumal, sung by Ila Arun in early 2000s, Sidharth instantly shot to fame.

After being a part of several advertisements, he made his debut in a television series with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, playing the lead role. From then, there was no looking back, with Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth was also a part of a few episode of Aahat and CID.

In 2014, he finally made his Bollywood debut with the role of Angad Bedi in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, opposite Alia Bhatt.

He was also the king of reality TV shows, from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 to winning Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

In the span of his career, he also hosted Savdhaan India, India's Got Talent 6 and India's Got Talent 7. And after his win in Bigg Boss, he appeared in popular music videos, Bhula Dunga, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and Shona Shona.

Mere months before his passing, Sidharth made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful, which has become his last piece of work.

His loss has come as a shock to his fans, who went by the name Sidhearts and would often interact with the actor on Twitter. Sidharth was truly at the prime of his career and we had so much of his work to look forward to.