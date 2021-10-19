Every part of actors' lives and every person related to them becomes famous inevitably. However, some of them have siblings who have been successful in remaining away from the limelight. Here we take a look at them.

1. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani.

Khushboo is a fitness enthusiast and serves in the army. She keeps uploading videos of herself working out in the gym, much like Disha who also likes to stay in shape.

2. Amrita Rao's sister Preetika Rao.

Preetika is also an actor, just like Amrita, and has acted in shows like Beintehaan and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. The two look quite similar and are often confused for twins.

3. Shah Rukh Khan's sister Shahnaz Lalarukh.

Shahnaz is the older sister of Shah Rukh Khan who is not very fond of paparazzi and likes to remain behind the curtains.

4. Bipasha Basu's sister Bijoyeta.

Biyojeta is the younger sister of Bipasha Basu, who has also been interested in modeling but didn't find as much fame as Bipasha.

5. Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra.

Siddharth Chopra is Priyanka Chopra's younger brother and has pursued a culinary course in Geneva. He has also trained as a chef in Switzerland and is the owner of a pub.

6. Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone.

Anisha holds a graduation degree in economics, sociology and psychology. She also played golf and represented India in competitions. She is also listed as the CEO of Deepika Padukone's foundation for mental health - Live Love Laugh.

7. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan.

Not many people know but Saba is a successful jewelry designer and has even made a few pieces for his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

8. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev.

Sushmita's brother Rajeev also used to have a keen interest in modeling and walked the ramp for Will Lifestyle India Fashion Week in 2010.

9. Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani.

Not much is known about Ritika except that she is an animal lover as well as the reason why Ranveer has a sweet tooth.

10. Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai.

Aditya is a mechanical engineer in the navy. He has also worked as a producer in the 2003 movie Dil Ka Rishta but did not see much success in that area.

11. Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan.

Rohit Dhawan has acted as a director in Desi Boyz and Dishoom, and also a writer in both of these movies. He has also been an assistant director on Partner and Don.

12. Kartik Aryan's sister Kritika Tiwari.

Kritika is a doctor by profession, and can often be seen in Instagram videos alongside Kartik.

13. Tiger Shroff sister Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and released her music video debut with Kinni Kinni Vaari song sung by Raashi Sood.

14. Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma.

Karnesh Sharma is Anushka's partner in the production company Clean Slate Filmz, which has many hit projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul under its banner.

15. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Riddhima is Ranbir's elder sister and a jewelry designer by profession. Her brand is called 'R Jewelry'. Riddhima is also a yoga enthusiast by profession.

16. Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Roshan.

Sunaina pursued her education in Switzerland before coming back to India and getting married in 1992. She has produced the movie Krazzy 4 and co-produced Kites.

17. Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia.

Producer of movie Fugly, Alka is also in the film business but clearly prefers to stay behind all the limelight.

18. Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra has two brothers, Sahaj and Shivang Chopra, and while there is not much information on them, they are often seen accompanying her to shows, etc.

