From 90s kid knowing that bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, to Gen Z reciting main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun, girna bhi chahta hoon, bus rukna nahi chahta, dialogues have always taken on a life of their own, sometimes becoming even more popular than the film itself. 

So here's a look at the dialogues that defined these famous Indian web series. 

1. TVF Pitchers

Tu beer hai, tera kaam hai behna. You are beer. 
Source: Daily Motion

2. Sacred Games

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi Bhagwan hai. 
Source: Indian Meme Templates

3. Mirzapur

Chacha... Oh Bho**diwale Chacha?... Chacha, ho gaya bas. Thoda rest kar lijiye, varna rest in peace ho jaenge. 
Source: Scroll Droll

Admittedly, "Shuru majburi mein kiye the…Ab maza aa raha hai" is also a good contender for the dialogue that defined this web series. 

4. The Family Man

Just for this show, we have to pick two separate dialogues, one from each season.  

Season 1: 

Privacy is a myth, just like democracy. 
Source: Indian Express

Season 2: 

Don't be a minimum guy. 
Source: analyticsvidhya

5. Panchayat

Gajab kharab vyavastha hai yaar... 
Source: Scroll Droll

6. Paatal Lok

If a man likes dogs, he is a good man. If a dog likes a man, he is a good man. 
Source: Twitter

7. Aarya

Kabhi kabhi baat galat ya sahi ki nahi hoti. Galat aur kam galat ki hoti hai. 
Source: Indian Express

8. Made in Heaven

I am not going to pay anyone to marry me. 
Source: Charmboard

9. Kota Factory

Bachhe Kota se nikal jaate hain. Kota saalon tak bacchon se nahi nikalta.
Source: Twitter

12. Scam 1992

Risk hai toh ishq hai.
Source: Rediff

13. Aspirants

Mehnat koi nahi dekhta hai, log aayenge, failure ka Medal dalenge, aur bolenge, sincere nahi tha na toh nahi kar paya. 
Source: Indian Express

14. Delhi Crime

Simple hai yaar, economics hai, amir aur gareeb ke beech ka farak jitna badhega, crime bhi utna hi badhega.
Source: Telegraph India

15. Special Ops

Darr achha hota hai, dimag aur paaon, dono sahi jagah rakhta hai. 
Source: Scroll

16. Gullak

Mummy phir se wahi bana diye, aalu dalke peele chawal... Tehri nahi disappointment bolte hai usse!
Source: The Envoy Web

17. Bombay Begums

I want you to know that you don't have to do anything to please a boy.
Source: Netflix

18. TVF Tripling

Baba, you're beautiful.  
Source: Blogspot

Essentially, it gifted us the term baba, as a form of endearment, for everyone and anyone you love. 

Did your favourite dialogue make it to the list? Let us know in the comments section below. 