From 90s kid knowing that bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, to Gen Z reciting main udna chahta hun, daudna chahta hun, girna bhi chahta hoon, bus rukna nahi chahta, dialogues have always taken on a life of their own, sometimes becoming even more popular than the film itself.

So here's a look at the dialogues that defined these famous Indian web series.

1. TVF Pitchers

Tu beer hai, tera kaam hai behna. You are beer.

2. Sacred Games

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi Bhagwan hai.

3. Mirzapur

Chacha... Oh Bho**diwale Chacha?... Chacha, ho gaya bas. Thoda rest kar lijiye, varna rest in peace ho jaenge.

Admittedly, "Shuru majburi mein kiye the…Ab maza aa raha hai" is also a good contender for the dialogue that defined this web series.

4. The Family Man

Just for this show, we have to pick two separate dialogues, one from each season.

Season 1:

Privacy is a myth, just like democracy.

Season 2:

Don't be a minimum guy.

5. Panchayat

Gajab kharab vyavastha hai yaar...

6. Paatal Lok

If a man likes dogs, he is a good man. If a dog likes a man, he is a good man.

7. Aarya

Kabhi kabhi baat galat ya sahi ki nahi hoti. Galat aur kam galat ki hoti hai.

8. Made in Heaven

I am not going to pay anyone to marry me.

9. Kota Factory

Bachhe Kota se nikal jaate hain. Kota saalon tak bacchon se nahi nikalta.

12. Scam 1992

Risk hai toh ishq hai.

13. Aspirants

Mehnat koi nahi dekhta hai, log aayenge, failure ka Medal dalenge, aur bolenge, sincere nahi tha na toh nahi kar paya.

14. Delhi Crime

Simple hai yaar, economics hai, amir aur gareeb ke beech ka farak jitna badhega, crime bhi utna hi badhega.

15. Special Ops

Darr achha hota hai, dimag aur paaon, dono sahi jagah rakhta hai.

16. Gullak

Mummy phir se wahi bana diye, aalu dalke peele chawal... Tehri nahi disappointment bolte hai usse!

17. Bombay Begums

I want you to know that you don't have to do anything to please a boy.

18. TVF Tripling

Baba, you're beautiful.

Essentially, it gifted us the term baba, as a form of endearment, for everyone and anyone you love.

