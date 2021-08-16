We can’t believe that our favourite high school rom-com has come to an end.
*sad emojis*
With Elle’s goofy charm, Lee’s heart-warming smile and Noah’s swoon-worthy looks, we are forever indebted to this beautiful franchise.
It was simply much more than ‘just’ a movie. It not only made us realise the importance of a great friendship but also changed the definition of love for us.
To relive their journey once again, we have compiled all our favourite scenes from the trilogy that will instantly remind you of the good ol’ days.
Ready? Let’s roll.