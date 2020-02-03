Have you ever watched a show and felt like one of the characters is the friend you've been waiting for all your life? Well, we made a list of all the ones who made us realised we needed them as BFFs in real life.

1. Maeve Wiley (Sex Education)

She is the quintessential 'badass,' Maeve never leaves a friend behind and that's what puts her on this list! She's supportive, warm and protective of those she loves, no matter what the cost.

2. Fleabag (Fleabag)

To be honest, both on and off-screen Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be great BFFs. She is funny, smart and honest to a fault.

3. Constable Katekar (Sacred Games)

You can count on him to protect you with his life, quite literally. He's a man of his word and a hard worker, all the traits of a BFF who has your back.

4. Janet (The Good Place)

She's an AI with a heart of gold, and has knowledge that would not just help me cheat on every single test but also fix all the problems in my life. Her killer sense of humour is the icing on the cake.

5. Forty Quinn (You)

Forty was ... real. Sure, he was messed up and had his own share of problems. But he was always there for those he cared about. He even took Joe's side when his own sister broke up with him, that an A-grade best friend.

6. Jake Peralta (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

He's always going to be the funnest person in the room, but will never let you feel alone. He will do whatever it takes to get you out of trouble, all while making sure you don't stop smiling.

7. Gina Linetti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Apart from being downright hilarious, she is also someone who will go out of her way to save your ass. She may be brutal, but its only for your own good.

8. Jeetu Bhaiya (Kota Factory)

He is compassionate and will always listen to your problems, while offering you some iconic words of wisdom. He also has a smile that will chase all your worries away.

9. Shanky (Yeh Meri Family)

"Shanky ko sirf hanky hi milta hai," just like this line, and his many other inspiring monologues, Shanky will never fall short of gyaan.

10. Karan Mehra (Made In Heaven)

He's bitchy but only because he loves you. Karan Mehra was the best friend Tara needed and we wouldn't mind one ourselves.

11. Dustin Henderson (Strange Things)

He has the kindest heart and the sweetest smile, not to mention he'll never let you go into a fight alone.

12. Arthur Shelby (Peaky Blinders)

He'll always help you out of a sticky situation, just the way he did with Tommy. Arthur will make sure you're always taken care of.

13. Susie Myerson (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

She is the best 'hype woman' you could ever ask for. She'll uplift you during the darkest days and always lead you in the right direction.

14. Rick (Rick And Morty)

He may be an alcoholic and commitment-phobic , but he will have your back no matter which dimension you're dying in. Also, it always helps to have a genius around, doesn't it?

15. Eric Effiong (Sex Education)

He's sweet, endearing and gives some kick-ass love advice. Also, he has a killer fashion sense that will definitely rub off on you.

16. Zahid (Atypical)

Not only is he a great friend to Sam, but he is super supportive of him being on the spectrum and even when they fight, he wants nothing but the best for him.

17. Praful Parekh (Khichdi)

He will always go out of the way to clear your doubts and explain things that you don't understand. He's almost never right but it's surely worth the laugh.

18. Nick Miller (New Girl)

He is messy but his endearing nature will melt your heart. Also, he is the glue that holds your entire friend group together even as he is awkwardy dancing away from you.

Which BFF would you pick?