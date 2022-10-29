Parineeta – the movie that had a brilliant plotline, background score and pleasant characters. And, the single thing, that stood the test of time in this movie, was the breathtaking backdrops from the movie that are still fresh in our memories.

Here, we have compiled a number of stills from the movie that captured the true magnificence of Calcutta from the 60s. Read on.

The movie showcased the perfect blend of beautiful culture, scrumptious food and sports.

From the serene riverbanks to the hustle-bustle of streets, the movie depicted everything about the city with the most stunning backdrops.

And of course, there was a heartwarming love story that took us to a dreamy land, far away.

How can we not fall in love with this city?

BRB, we are re-watching Parineeta!