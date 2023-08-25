Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer for this upcoming rom-com drama was released. And now that the movie has hit theatres, we couldn’t be more excited.



The movie revolves around a man, Karamveer Singh (Ayushamann Khurrana), who is in a big debt. To make ends meet, he becomes a woman, creating hilarious chaos.



Here are some tweets that one must read before booking their tickets:

"Dream Girl 2 takes laughter to another level! @ayushmannk comic brilliance shines once again as he masterfully slips into diverse roles. The film's hilarious plot and witty dialogues keep you in splits throughout. A true laughter therapy that's not to be missed! #DreamGirl2 — Vishal Sharma (@VishalShar71901) August 25, 2023

The pooja character from #DreamGirl2 is one of the iconic✨️character of Bollywood 🔥 #AyushmannKhurrana ne lagataar bohut hasaya hai 😂❤️ #DreamGirl2InCinemasNow — Sabudana khichadi (@Dishasatra) August 25, 2023

#DreamGirl2 is a must watch for all…..Absolutely loved every minute 😂💯 #DreamGirl2InCinemasNow pic.twitter.com/tF1z9O5BKA — ASHISHA SINGH RAJPUT (@AshishaRajput19) August 25, 2023

I'll give 4 STARS ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ out of 5 to #DreamGirl2 💯 for epic level comedy drama and mind-blowing performance of #AyushmannKhurrana #AnanyaPanday and all the supporting cast 🔥 #DreamGirl2InCinemasNow — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) August 25, 2023

An amazing and full of entertainment movie is coming. Everyone is looking forward to this movie as it will be a really amazing performance by Ananya Pandey. @ananyapandayy #AnanyaPanday #DreamGirl2 pic.twitter.com/IkGjOeVBzz — Gautam Shandilya (@GautamShandil12) August 25, 2023

Families are going to be super happy with #DreamGirl2 making a splash in the theaters! A massy entertaining comedy after a long time. The comic movie of the year without any doubts!@writerraj @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/wXDsqkIL9P — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) August 25, 2023

The film is based on a family, #Dreamgirl2 the film will be full of excitement, audience will get their money back, @ayushmannk has played a great role, you can't figure out whether it is a boy or a girl. Produced by @EktaaRKapoor जरूर देखें मजा आने वाला है..#dreamgirl2 pic.twitter.com/XylEMEbtiJ — Dr.Harsh Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@mIndianharsh) August 25, 2023

I am highly impressed by the amazing performance of @ananyapandayy #AnanyaPanday in #DreamGirl2. She deserves all the love and appreciation. pic.twitter.com/wJxdBSTl46 — Mallika Shetty 🦋 (@shetty_mallika_) August 25, 2023

#DreamGirl2Review ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #dreamgirl2 a hilarious entertainment ride !!Funniest innovative 1 liners;@ayushmannk nailed it as Pooja again must watch — #31 (@raghu14242) August 25, 2023

@ananyapandayy is the rising female superstar of Bollywood her performance is so heart winning #AnanyaPanday #DreamGirl2 pic.twitter.com/HogkpuKMrT — Mallika Shetty 🦋 (@shetty_mallika_) August 25, 2023

Still laughing😂 after coming out of the theater after watching #DreamGirl2, it's a hilarious entertaining plot which will make you go crazy 🙌🏼 superb movie 💫 #DreamGirl2InCinemasNow — Sneha Saini (@i_snehasaini) August 25, 2023

Really friends, Ananya Pandey has played a very good character, you must also go to see this.@ananyapandayy #AnanyaPanday #DreamGirl2 pic.twitter.com/zJUscGX0WH — Godyan🐦‍ (@iamN_K_) August 25, 2023

Laughed till my stomach hurt while watching #DreamGirl2, all thanks to @ananyapandayy's brilliant comic timing! She knows how to keep the audience entertained. #AnanyaPanday pic.twitter.com/FzBixqdlLu — 🔱 ᖇᗩᒍ ᖇOY 🔱 (@Iam_RajRoy) August 25, 2023

#DreamGirl2Review: On the whole, #DreamGirl2 has ample masala to keep its target audience — the masses mainly — more than happy. At the box-office, the @EktaaRKapoor – @writerraj – @ayushmannk brand should ensure impressive footfalls at cineplexes. Grab a ticket today! pic.twitter.com/ib6VOcnhgz — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) August 25, 2023

#DreamGirl2 is a fun flick apart from the finale. @ayushmannk mazza aageya. — Kamran Musstafa (@kami3012) August 25, 2023

Just loved #AyushmannKhurrana in #DreamGirl2 ❤️ actor ho toh esa💯 kamal ke punchlines aur comedy ne dil khush kardiya 😍 it's an amazing movie pic.twitter.com/HtMkXNgAdT — Jeniva 🌿🐱 (@das_jeniva) August 25, 2023

This performance by the pair of Ananya Pandey and Ayushmann Khurrana has settled in everyone's heart. @ananyapandayy #AnanyaPanday #DreamGirl2 pic.twitter.com/66nyOL4sgM — भाव्या पांडे (@bhavyapande3) August 25, 2023

The movie looks quite promising, just like its first installment.