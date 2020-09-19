Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starrer Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma is finally on Netflix now.
It is directed by Alankrita Srivastava and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The story revolves around two cousins taking on life as it comes while bonding with each other.
Petition to get Dolly and Kitty to face each other in a rap battle 😛🎤#DollyKitty is now streaming!@alankrita601 @bhumipednekar @konkonas @KubbraSait @amolparashar @masseysahib @kkundrra @balajimotionpic @ektarkapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @AamirBashir pic.twitter.com/QNIvCJ5aTA— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 18, 2020
So, if you are thinking about whether to give this movie a watch, here are a few reviews that you can go through.
@amolparashar Bawaaaa Chaaa gaye 😀😀🤘🤘#DollyKitty https://t.co/Dr9soXQwoV— Ashish Mishra (@Mashish1303) September 12, 2020
What wonderful craft @konkonas and @bhumipednekar show when they act! Everything under control and so natural! How amazing it’ll be if we had more gems like them?! #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare #DollyKitty— Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) September 18, 2020
My love for seeing @konkonas on screen keeps on soaring...#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare is another must-watch from @alankrita601... A chamakta addition to Indian movies...— Apoorv (@mewaladoo) September 18, 2020
Loved #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare its a fun watch 😍😍😍😍😍😍 Alankrita has given another great film and Konkona is fabulous 😍😍— LemonJOT (@lemonjot) September 18, 2020
"Same audience pe same trick nahi chalti." But, but,.. When it comes to @amolparashar it has to work and it gets even more "Beautiful Baba" ❤️ hope you have a fantastic day & a fantastic year to come along with #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare Many more happy returns of the day!— Aakanksha (@kansha_Tweets) September 18, 2020
this was sooooooooo adorable. @alankrita601 @konkonas 🥺🥺🥺❤❤#dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare pic.twitter.com/9PG6e41MBY— Ekta (@crazyvaruniac_) September 18, 2020
watching #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare made me realise how much i have missed Konkona.. so effortless😍❤ @konkonas#Konkonasensharma— 11:11 (@aavas1111) September 18, 2020
#dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare is brilliant,funny and definitely made with a lot of heart@alankrita601 delivers a solid film— Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) September 18, 2020
I think without the right direction this would've gone south and also the performances helps a lot@konkonas just glowing with talent and looks lovely
Just finished watching #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare . Loved the whole rollercoaster of emotions 👏@bhumipednekar 's acting >>>— Manav / #𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓭 (@iammanavgupta) September 18, 2020
A superb movie. The different elements of the movie are mixed together to give a full on slap to the society. Watch it. It's a must. #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare— Dhananjay Sat Pal (@dhananjaysatpal) September 18, 2020
I think @kkundrra and I both live our lives by his Juliet rap 😂😂😂— Mus (@mehmuer) September 18, 2020
I can't stop replaying it! The accuracy tho...It woke me up! It's my love life's mantra 😂😂#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare @NetflixIndia @BTL_Balaji
What a casting coup! What wonderful cast.. as I am watching, am getting surprised by each new additions.. #DollyKitty— Richa ऋचा (@richarai) September 18, 2020
Quite funny film 🤣😀 with some turns and twists are there. @bhumipednekar is outstanding 👏🏻. The way she acted her role is 👏🏼👏🏼 @konkonas fab as always. Her children are definitely top notch so far. Love this film. @masseysahib too good so far. #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare— Sangam (@iAm_Sangam) September 18, 2020
Just finished #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare and our society deserves more movies like this one!@kkundrra @NetflixIndia @BTL_Balaji— Mus (@mehmuer) September 18, 2020
There's something so endearing about #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare . You want to stay with them, know a little more, delve a little more, understand a lot more. Except that the story rushes through a lot, and that too much happens; the characters and the world is gripping.— Ipsita Barik (@ipsita_barik) September 18, 2020
Five star ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @amolparashar #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare— Mᴀɴɪsʜ Rᴀᴜᴛ (@i_Travelerr) September 18, 2020
I really like Dolly. And I wanted to know more about her. Spend some more time with her. Know whether she was always this spunky or adulthood added the spunk. Know whether she always had this empathy, or the indifference of the city, evoked it. #DollyKitty #KonkonaSenSharma— Ipsita Barik (@ipsita_barik) September 18, 2020
#DollyKitty is about choices women make and how these liberate them beyond the confines of societal ‘log-kya-kahenge’ norms. A well-crafted screenplay brought to life by good acting…highly recommended!— Debjit Biswas (@statdebjit) September 18, 2020