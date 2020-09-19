Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starrer Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma is finally on Netflix now.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Source: The Indian Express

It is directed by Alankrita Srivastava and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The story revolves around two cousins taking on life as it comes while bonding with each other.

So, if you are thinking about whether to give this movie a watch, here are a few reviews that you can go through. 