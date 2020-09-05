I'm Thinking Of Ending Things is adapted from a novel written by Iain Reid. The director of Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind has also directed this movie and it is now on Netflix.



The story revolves around a girlfriend who has second thoughts about her relationship which her boyfriend can hear out loud while on a drive.



Here are a few reviews you can go through before you actually sit down to watch it.

Spoilers ahead

i just watched i’m thinking of ending things and i think my brain has fallen out of my head it’s so bizarre and wonderful and beautifully shot and i am so confused about everything — prince charmless (@zackcIoud) September 4, 2020

Watched “I am Thinking of Ending Things” and thought to myself this is exactly how I felt watching “Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind” for the first time as well as “Anomalisa”, only to realize all three of them are Chris Kaufmann’s movies. — Maram (@Maram3adel) September 4, 2020

i’m halfway through i’m thinking of ending things and i am so so so confused — neen (@melodramugh) September 4, 2020

I like I am thinking of ending things so far although I am 13 mins in but I guess something in it or perhaps it is the title that triggered me… — Afra :( (@Mrs3freettt) September 4, 2020

I'm Thinking of Ending Things - what a movie! I am genuinely blown away. Fascinating on so many levels. So uncanny.

Charlie Kaufman did it again. — S. Alper Orhan (@saorhan) September 4, 2020

watching i’m thinking of ending things is very cool because i am psychologically unravelling but also just chilling — hyojin (@maemillay) September 4, 2020

Just saw the trailer of “I Am Thinking of Ending Things”.. feels like it’s the white version of Get Out. — نورة (@NoorozA1) September 4, 2020

So glad I spent 2 hours of my life watching “I am Thinking About Ending Things” which is just a 2 hour long movie that helps you understand what a stroke feels like — josh (@jooshlong) September 5, 2020

So I knew watching Im thinking of ending things was gonna fuck me up yet my dumbass still watched it and so here I am at 1:45 am in bed like pic.twitter.com/CURecyfioa — full-time loser. (@deadvibess) September 5, 2020

i’m currently watch i’m thinking of ending things and this movie is so weird like i’m on the verge of tears because of how overwhelmed i am — Isadora (@isadorawonder) September 5, 2020

I am watching I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS and I note that neither of the characters is wearing seatbelts. Is this a cinema trope that I've never noticed or don't know? This is some *really* great dialogue and I am totally distracted. Strange choice. — JayEffSeeNoEE (@egjc_wa) September 5, 2020

while everyone is obsessing over Nolans and batmans i am watching the brilliant Jessie Buckley put them all to shame in "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" ♥️ pic.twitter.com/hWwyzXohI0 — Blaž Mahkovec (@artfilmfan) September 5, 2020

Started watching Kaufman's new movie, I'm Thinking of Ending Things. I'm 40 minutes in, and I am so incredibly uncomfortable. Unsettling as hell. I seriously don't know where this one is going... — Tessa (@TesSophia) September 5, 2020

I just watched "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" and now I am very uncomfortable and I keep checking for snow outside. — soup (@aboynamedsoup) September 5, 2020

I simply do not understand how I am ever supposed to stop thinking about this line from I’m Thinking of Ending Things. It’s been on a loop in my head for hours now. I had to write it down. I’m going to scream but in a good way. pic.twitter.com/qhRNETS5VI — Gia Farruggia 💫 (@giaface) September 5, 2020

Not even half way through I’m Thinking of Ending Things, but I am keeping tabs on how Toni Collette’s hair has changed and Jessie Buckley’s jewelry is different pic.twitter.com/ot0aW7Sv80 — Angelica Teixeira (@ajsopranhoe) September 5, 2020

I am so LOST trying to understand im thinking of ending things — MELiNDA (@iTSMELiQ23) September 5, 2020

I am such a Charlie Kaufman stan that I purposely didn't watch the trailer for I'm Thinking Of Ending Things, b/c I wanted to be surprised. Well, I was surprised. The film is like a supercut of all the least pleasurable aspects of watching/reading Kaufman. Genuinely unenjoyable. — T/James Reagan (@T_jamesreagan) September 5, 2020

Seems like if nothing else, this movie will surely leave you contemplating.