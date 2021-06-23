While everyone has their favourite stars, there are some actors who are loved by everyone and who you simply can't dislike because they're pretty awesome on-screen and off-screen. Like these actors:

1. Pankaj Tripathi

From Wasseypur to Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi's characters always leave us impressed. And even when he continues to achieve new heights, he remains just as humble as ever.

2. Manoj Bajpayee

The man with the magic touch, Bajpayee has never given a false performance in his career and that makes him a rare star indeed. No wonder he has three National Film Awards to his name.

3. Seema Pahwa

Everyone's favourite on-screen mother, Seema Pahwa brings just as much joy with her candid interviews as she does with her relatable performances.

4. Konkona Sen Sharma

Her filmography is truly a masterclass in acting. Add to that her approach to life and her willingness to fight for the right things, and you've got a superwoman.

5. Surekha Sikri

Despite her experience, she did not refuse to audition for Badhaai Ho. In fact, she also claimed that she wanted to continue working for as long as she was able to. If that is not commitment to craft, then what is?

6. Sonu Sood

You can cast him as a villain all you want, he will never stop being a real-life hero for the people.

7. Shefali Shah

For the longest time, Bollywood did a disservice to her talent. But the public never stopped loving her.

8. Irrfan Khan

With this death, not just the entertainment industry, but the world at large, lost a gem.

9. Kumud Mishra

The talented star who shines even from the sidelines, Kumud Mishra is one actor whose performances everyone looks forward to.

10. Boman Irani

Ever since he first appeared on the silver screen, he has been making us laugh and cry with him, proving that talent does not come with an age limit.

11. Gajraj Rao

If Seema Pahwa is everyone's favourite on-screen mother, then Gajraj Rao, who is the literal embodiment of the word adorable, has to be everyone's favourite on-screen father.

12. Zohra Sehgal

With her twinkling eyes and ever-smiling face, Zohra Sehgal was a star who lit up every frame she was in. Her life was a lesson in breaking barriers, chasing dreams, and forever being young at heart.

13. Diljit Dosanjh

The OG 'Gabru' of Bollywood stars, if you weren't in love with him before, the past few months are sure to have you changed your views. If you know, you know.

14. Deepak Dobriyal

There have been many iconic "hero ka dost" but none as amazing as Pappi bhaisaab.

15. Tabu

The queen of versatility, Tabu's grace is everlasting, and talent, limitless. Enough said!

16. Vikrant Massey

From TV shows to supporting roles in mainstream movies, to helming a complete movie on his shoulders, Massey has always proved himself. And amassed a loyal fan following on the way.

17. Jitendra Kumar

Jeetu bhaiya is a star whose performances have always struck a chord with the audience, and we can't help but fall for the 'angry, young, man' of the millennial generation.

18. Sushmita Sen

She has been ruling the universe, and our hearts, ever since she was in her early 20s. And everyone know she ain't stopping anytime soon.

Now that's who you call a star!