There are a few shows that have over the years become a part of our lives, almost like family. They are with us through thick and thin.

Here is a list of shows you can go back to, that'll help you de-stress, now more than ever.

1. Sex And The City

The SATC squad can get you through anything with their humour and IDGAF attitute.

2. FRIENDS

Have you ever been in a problem that binge-watching these 6 friends couldn't fix? Never.

3. The Office

Just 9 seasons of watching Michael mess up everything and earnestly try to fix. That's what makes this show worth watching.

4. Impractical Jokers

Constantly putting each other in the worst and most hilarious situations. Are these best friends or the worst? You decide.

5. Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld will make you laugh, cry and question existence as he goes through life with the most eccentric group of friends.

6. The Big Bang Theory

Since the show has officially wrapped up, this is the perfect opportunity to wrap up the entire series, 12 seasons in one go!

7. Doctor Who

With 13 doctors in the loop, this time lord is ready to take you on the ride of a lifetime in his little blue box.

8. Parks And Recreation

From Ron Swanson to Andy Dwyer and April, there are so many reasons to re-watch this show.

9. Modern Family

Even though this amazing show has come to an end, there is nothing stopping you from watching the entire show, from the first episode to the last, all over again.

10. How I Met Your Mother

Because right now, Barney Stinson is the perfect guy to lighten up the mood and give his absolutely bonkers advice.

11. Grey's Anatomy

This show perfectly captures the feeling of friendship, love and loss while giving you a glimpse into the lives of these doctors.

12. Gossip Girl

These spoiled NYC teens will make you forget all your problems as you choose to concentrate on theirs instead.

13. The OC

It's time to re-live your teen years by watching Summer and Seth's love story all over again. Because you know that's the only couple you cared about.

14. The Vampire Diaries

The television Twilight series TBH, because Elena was Bella Swan way before Bella had to pick between Jacob and Edward.

15. New Girl

Jess's life is a mess, but the adventures of this teacher and her flatmates will keep you entertained through quarantine.

16. That 70s Show

One of the most underrated television shows out there, That 70s Show will have you hooked on from the first episode with its hippie charm. Also, Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

17. Simpsons

Well, they predicted the virus, so you might as well spend the quarantine watching Homer Simpson and his family.

18. 30 Rock

Written by and starring Tina Fey, this show about a comedy show is unpredictable and relatable at the same time.

19. Broklyn Nine-Nine

Got too much time on your hands during the lockdown? Jake Peralta and his team of crazies is the right answer.

It's time to start watching.