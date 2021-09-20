Sometimes, you watch a film and the most impactful performances are by stars you barely know of, and not the overrated lead actors. And though we often forget these meaningful characters, we know they got the assignment right.

Here are a few actors who were the most dynamic ones in the film, even though they were forgotten:

1. Divya Dutta in Veer-Zaara & Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

From playing Shabbo in Veer-Zaara to playing Milkha's older sister, Isri in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Divya's roles have always added to the storyline with her understated presence.

2. Supriya Pathak in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

She played the role of Dhankor Baa in the film and her demeanour was so intimidating that we can't ever forget her powerful performance.

3. Amruta Subhash in Gully Boy

Her raw and emotional performance as victim of domestic violence, left us in awe. She played Murad's mother, despite the fact that she's only 40, with such conviction that we almost forgot she was acting.

4. Atul Kulkarni in Rang De Basanti

Atul definitely did not get his due in this film, but his understated performance as Lakshman Pandey has stayed with us since.

5. Rahul Khanna in Love Aaj Kal

Though he role was quite small, the last scene where he realises that Meera is leaving him, broke our hearts.

6. Namit Das in Wake Up Sid

Namit played the role of Rishi, whose friendship with Sid had its ups and downs but them solving their differences was the highlight of this film.

7. Ratna Pathak Shah in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

She played the ultimate cool mom and we'll never forget her, especially her sass when she spoke to her deceased husband's painting.

8. Vikrant Massey in Half Girlfriend

He was probably the only good part of this otherwise questionable film. His got the accent right and even managed to keep us intrested for the few minutes he was on-screen.

9. Vijay Raaz in Monsoon Wedding

Though Vijay is brilliant in every role he plays, his version of the eccentric wedding planner, 'P.K.' Dubey in this film was iconic.

10. Annu Kapoor in Vicky Donor

Though this movie was Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film that put him on the map, it shouldn't take away from how amazing Annu Kapoor was as Dr. Baldev Chaddha.

11. Ashutosh Rana in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

In an otherwise very problematic and overall terrible film, Ashutosh's role as a father stood out.

12. Piyush Mishra in Tamasha

He plays the storyteller, who strings together the entire movie and to be honest, he was one of the best written characters in the film.

13. Rajpal Yadav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Rajpal Yadav's character was way more memorable than that of Akshay Kumar, and we know he deserved more screen time.

14. Jimmy Shergill in Tanu Weds Manu

His role as Raja held way more screen presence than that of Madhavan's, and even his dialogues were better.

15. Deepak Dobriyal in Omkara

He played the role of Rajju aka Roderigo in this Bollywood adaptation of Othello and we can't imagine anyone else playing this character better.

16. Gulshan Devaiah in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Raam-Leela

We're so glad he's finally getting the recognition he deserves, because we knew he was made for bigger things the moment we saw him in this film.

17. Shahana Goswami in Rock On!!

Shahana played the role of Debbie in the movie, and thought she was supposed to be an overall unpleasant character, we know for a fact that she played it with perfection.

18. Kumud Mishra in Sultan

He played Aarfa's father in the film and his character arc was so satisfying.

19. Saurabh Shukla in Jolly LLB 2

His portrayal of Judge Sunderlal Tripathi was so hilarious that we still remember him, even if the lead actor has been long forgotten.

Who was your favourite?