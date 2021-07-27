Bollywood is known for its musical romances. But let's be honest, not every movie that hits the theatres is perfect. In fact, most popular Bollywood romances are toxic and perpetuate unhealthy relationships.

Here is a list of the worst Bollywood films that romanticised characters and relationships, that shouldn't be encouraged in real life:

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

So Anjali didn't exist for Rahul when she dressed in comfy tracksuits and played sports, but the second she had a makeover and wore sarees - he was in love. Does this mean he won't love her if she wears 'unflattering' pyjamas at home? Because that's how flimsy this man's concept of love is.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Bunny was a selfish man who didn't give a shit about anyone but himself, there I said it. Also, he acts like he 'owns' Naina in front of Vikram, when in reality, he hasn't contacted her in years. When he does come around to confessing, he makes a huge deal about leaving his life behind for her. Not to mention, only realises he loves her once he's afraid she's moving on from him.

3. Aashiqui 2

We all love Aditya Roy, but his character in this film was messed up. Rahul loved Aarohi but only when it was convenient, as soon as the spotlight went from him to her, he started sabotaging their lives. This relationship probably shouldn't have lasted as long as it did.

4. Raanjhanaa

Kundan stalked Zoya for years and despite getting brutally rejected and slapped, did give up. Commendable? No! That's not romantic, that's harassment.

5. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Maddy wasn't sweet or romantic, he was a man who pretended to be someone else and cheated a girl into falling in love with him. The fact that they portrayed the girl as naive enough to come back to him, is everything that is wrong with Bollywood.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Every single character in this love triangle was so problematic. From Aman's 6-din ladki in plan to Rohit forgetting about Naina at the drop of a hat, as soon as he saw Camilla. And not to mention Naina, who had zero opinions and wasn't even asked which out of the two boys she wanted to end up with.

7. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

So Raj loves Pooja because that's the girl he messaged for YEARS but as soon as he spots Tina, he realises who he is attracted to. And that would have been okay, if he didn't go back to Pooja, and then get mad at her, and then force her to marry someone else? And Pooja was okay with the fact that this dude didn't see past her best friend? This movie was just one big WTF.

8. Kabir Singh

Apart from being an absolutely crap person, Kabir treated Preeti like his property and even declared in their first meeting that she belonged to him. Preeti obviously had nothing to say to this because that was her entire character.

9. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Raj and Simran, the love story that had inspired generations. Well, sorry to burst your bubble but Raj harassed Simran the first time they met on the train, gate-crashed her wedding and just expected she would run away with him. Why? You didn't even tell her you liked her.

10. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badri stalking Vaidehi till she gave in was not love. Creating a scene when she leaves to Singapore is not love. Anything portrayed in this movie was not love.

11. Dil To Pagal Hai

Rahul was never in love with Pooja and he just projected his fantasy - Maya onto their relationship. He liked how 'pure' she was and let's not forget how she took all his bullshit sitting down.

12. Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu was anything but nice, and to see a young man go down with her self-destructive behaviour, in the name of love, was just painful to watch.

13. Vivah

The most famous song from this film - Mujhe hak hai, perfectly describes what was wrong with it. He thought she was an object to be owned.

14. Mohabbatein

The couples in this movie were so messed up. Sameer 'saved' Sanjana from her boyfriend and then proceeded to tell her that it was all because of how she dressed. Vikram, on the other hand, lied, harassed, stalked and blackmailed Ishika into going out with him.

15. Sultan

The makers couldn't decide if they wanted Aarfa to be independent or not. And if they did, it was only to make Sultan great. And obviously, let's not forget this story starts because he stalks her and hounds her till she tells him she will only marry someone with ambition.

16. Chalte Chalte

Raj's ego was so big that it basically ate through the entire film. He is one of the most toxic characters in an Indian movie, ever.

17. Tere Naam

Just to refresh your memory, Radhe abducts Nirjara to make her fall in love with him. And if that's not relationship goals, we don't know what is.

18. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

He lied to her so he could make her fall in love with him. But got mad at her because she fell in love with the fake version of him and not the real one? Wake me up when this movie starts making sense.

19. Josh

Max singing apun bola and harassing a girl who has clearly said NO is a violation of consent, and he would have been given a restraining order IRL.

Maybe we should just stop calling these movies 'love' stories.