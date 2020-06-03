The lockdown has us confined to our houses, feeling a bit unproductive. But you can change it up by adding a few interesting and educational shows to your must-watch list on Netflix.

Here are our favourite picks for shows that make you feel like you learned something interesting today:

1. White Rabbit Project

Three scientists take on the world's greatest inventions, heists and more in this series that'll leave you laughing through their crazy antics.

2. Brainchild

Refreshing, relatable and honest, Sahana Srinivasan takes you on a journey of understanding how things work - from memories to germs and all of time and space.

3. Explained

This Vox docu-series has 15-20 minute episodes that explain basic concepts like cults, coding and athleisure.

4. Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History

The comedian, in his own hilarious way takes you down the road of Black history, celebrating unsung heroes who paved the way for people of colour.

5. Ask the Doctor

Three doctors talk about allergies, food and new therapies - while busting myths that you may still believe in.

6. Abstract: The Art of Design

The show gives you a peek into the art, science and philosophy of design from across the world, in different fields - from costume design to bio-architecture.

7. Sex Explained

From what ticks the initial attraction to the history of birth control, this series covers every aspect of sex.

8. Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Made before the COVID-19 outbreak, this series talks about the people who are on the front lines of pandemics and how we can stop the next one.

9. 100 Humans

A 100 people from different backgrounds and age groups participate in experiments exploring sex, happiness, and other parts of human life.

10. Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

This 3-part docu-series explores the mind, motivations and what makes the tech visionary and philanthropist - Bill Gates, tick.

11. The Mind Explained

Narrated by Emma Stone, this series explains everything that goes on in your brain while you dream, have anxiety, etc.

12. Our Planet

This Emmy award winning documentary series gives you a sneak-peek into the planet's natural beauty while examining how climate change has impacted all living creatures.

13. The World's Most Extraordinary Homes

This mini-series takes you across the world to the most beautiful and extraordinary homes - from underground mansions to glass houses in the forest.

14. Night On Earth

A sneak-peek into what goes on in the lives of animals who are active at night, with some breath-taking views of the night's sky.

15. Doomsday Preppers

Survivalists across the world show you how they are prepping for the end of the world - from hoarding toilet paper to preparing an iron bunker.

16. Shot In The Dark

This reality-show of sorts offers a glimpse into the lives of rival freelance stringers who scour the streets at night looking to film crime scenes, fires, accidents, and anything else that can be sold to the media.

17. Babies

This show gives you a look into the first year in the lives of babies, as they learn and grow, into adorable toddlers.

18. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

From affirmative action to student loans, Indian elections and drug pricing, stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj gives you information about issues that matter and why.

19. History 101

This show, with the help of bite-sized real-life footage, tells you all you need to need about historical incidents that matter - from the beginning of feminism and fast food to the AIDS outbreak.

Ready to learn some interesting tit-bits of information?