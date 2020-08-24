Lucifer is back on Netflix with its fifth installment and it has already created a frenzy among fans.
This Devil turned LAPD consultant fantasy series has always had us cheering for Lucifer but this time, it seems it'll be a different ball game altogether.
He is back😈 #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/8OUSAKoyPm— ᴮᴬᴷᴿ🌪️ (@ahmeddbakrr) August 21, 2020
And here's what Twitterati has to say about the final season:
Spoilers Ahead
"lucifer, is everything okay? you seem different" this is breaking my heart #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/2d4GlkxO90— soph | lucifer spoilers (@livsbuckley) August 21, 2020
FUCK YOU MICHAEL #LuciferSeason5— Mani ☕︎☂︎ (@Ishika_somani) August 21, 2020
Wait Amenadiel wants in on the drug deal???? Dude what???? #LuciferSeason5— Sweet Dumbass 💜 (@Graceybrook) August 21, 2020
Omg Chloe shot him!!! She totally knew he wasn't Lucifer!!! #Chloedeckerisabadass #Michaelisadick #LuciferSeason5 #Luciferspoilers pic.twitter.com/rsLNUPJazK— Miranda |❤️😈❤️| 🎉TODAY🎉 *Spoilers* (@MRTL85) August 21, 2020
Let me cry y'all. My emotions are haywire. We were lied to, but the detective saved us #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/GwJLxhRowY— L for Lucifer is here (@IkSong99er) August 21, 2020
I'm on episode 2 and ep. 1 already left me emotional 😔🥺 #LuciferSeason5— Lucifer Spain ⚠️ S5 SPOILERS!!! ⚠️ (@Lucifer_Spain) August 21, 2020
Chloe knows there's something up.. #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/42QqhGMrbB— Snarkweek (@Snarkbait28) August 21, 2020
YESSSSS! That’s my girl!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🥳🥳🥳🍾🍾🍾 Go Chloé, release the Kraken and beat that chicken till his last ash feather falls on the ground!!! 😁😈 #LuciferSeason5 #MichaelIsADick pic.twitter.com/bGrRLCOfig— Véro/Igloo 🇫🇷😈❄️🦄 #HellYeah (@Absolover) August 21, 2020
as soon as she kissed him she knew it was NOT him #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/3sjF9h5bH6— bella || SPOILERS lucifer on netflix (@thedetectivee) August 21, 2020
WHAT A DICK 😬🤥 #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/G3jkrrzdpj— ɴᴀᴛᴀʟɪᴀ || ʟᴜᴄɪғᴇʀ sᴘᴏɪʟᴇʀs (@ilavdeckerstar) August 21, 2020
So I'm guessing Nobody likes Michael? #LuciferSeason5— Becca 🖤🏳️🌈 S4 Spoilers (@Beccahowe97) August 21, 2020
"lucifer, is everything okay? you seem different." IT'S DIFFERENT BECAUSE IT'S NOT HIM. #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/eSQsP4Nbv3— lyssa ⋆ lucifer spoilers (@aligeroustom) August 21, 2020
Okay but the costume department is doing an AMAZING JOB with Maze's outifts!!!! @LuciferNetflix #LuciferSeason5— «lele» (@LRaukola) August 21, 2020
I’m not liking the twin storyline #LuciferSeason5— nicole (@coalgillies) August 21, 2020
FUCK OFF MICHAEL #LuciferSeason5 #LuciferSpoiler— שָׂרִי | 𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐢 | 🚀 49 days (@ajewishpirate) August 21, 2020
Crawling into a hole to never be seen again.@netflix @LuciferNetflix #LuciferSeason5 !!!! pic.twitter.com/7l6SE5PTZ3— Cole is Gay|#wearyourgoddamnmasks (@Gryffindor0726) August 21, 2020
he broke her trust fuck fuck fuck #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/jCbtE6FyxP— soph | lucifer spoilers (@livsbuckley) August 21, 2020
CHLOES SPEECH IM NOT GOOD #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/blxsRWgYiI— salma • lucifer spoilers (@buiIdcastles) August 21, 2020
i cant stand this show i go from crying to screaming in a span of 10 seconds😭 #LuciferSeason5— hiba 𐐪𐑂 — lucifer s5 spoilers (@dxckers) August 21, 2020
With so much happening this season, it'll be tough getting over it.