Lucifer is back on Netflix with its fifth installment and it has already created a frenzy among fans.

This Devil turned LAPD consultant fantasy series has always had us cheering for Lucifer but this time, it seems it'll be a different ball game altogether.

And here's what Twitterati has to say about the final season:

Spoilers Ahead

"lucifer, is everything okay? you seem different" this is breaking my heart #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/2d4GlkxO90 — soph | lucifer spoilers (@livsbuckley) August 21, 2020

Wait Amenadiel wants in on the drug deal???? Dude what???? #LuciferSeason5 — Sweet Dumbass 💜 (@Graceybrook) August 21, 2020

Let me cry y'all. My emotions are haywire. We were lied to, but the detective saved us #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/GwJLxhRowY — L for Lucifer is here (@IkSong99er) August 21, 2020

I'm on episode 2 and ep. 1 already left me emotional 😔🥺 #LuciferSeason5 — Lucifer Spain ⚠️ S5 SPOILERS!!! ⚠️ (@Lucifer_Spain) August 21, 2020

YESSSSS! That’s my girl!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🥳🥳🥳🍾🍾🍾 Go Chloé, release the Kraken and beat that chicken till his last ash feather falls on the ground!!! 😁😈 #LuciferSeason5 #MichaelIsADick pic.twitter.com/bGrRLCOfig — Véro/Igloo 🇫🇷😈❄️🦄 #HellYeah (@Absolover) August 21, 2020

as soon as she kissed him she knew it was NOT him #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/3sjF9h5bH6 — bella || SPOILERS lucifer on netflix (@thedetectivee) August 21, 2020

So I'm guessing Nobody likes Michael? #LuciferSeason5 — Becca 🖤🏳️‍🌈 S4 Spoilers (@Beccahowe97) August 21, 2020

"lucifer, is everything okay? you seem different." IT'S DIFFERENT BECAUSE IT'S NOT HIM. #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/eSQsP4Nbv3 — lyssa ⋆ lucifer spoilers (@aligeroustom) August 21, 2020

Okay but the costume department is doing an AMAZING JOB with Maze's outifts!!!! @LuciferNetflix #LuciferSeason5 — «lele» (@LRaukola) August 21, 2020

I’m not liking the twin storyline #LuciferSeason5 — nicole (@coalgillies) August 21, 2020

he broke her trust fuck fuck fuck #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/jCbtE6FyxP — soph | lucifer spoilers (@livsbuckley) August 21, 2020

CHLOES SPEECH IM NOT GOOD #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/blxsRWgYiI — salma • lucifer spoilers (@buiIdcastles) August 21, 2020

i cant stand this show i go from crying to screaming in a span of 10 seconds😭 #LuciferSeason5 — hiba 𐐪𐑂 — lucifer s5 spoilers (@dxckers) August 21, 2020

With so much happening this season, it'll be tough getting over it.