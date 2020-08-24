Lucifer is back on Netflix with its fifth installment and it has already created a frenzy among fans. 

This Devil turned LAPD consultant fantasy series has always had us cheering for Lucifer but this time, it seems it'll be a different ball game altogether. 

And here's what Twitterati has to say about the final season: 

Spoilers Ahead

With so much happening this season, it'll be tough getting over it. 