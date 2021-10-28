The best films are the ones that everyone ends up falling head over heels in love with. For instance, Piku. It is undoubtedly one of the finest films to have been made.

The film strikes a perfect balance between the deeper, more serious sentiments and nuanced moments of living with parents who're growing old. And so, we've got a list here for you that'll remind you why Piku is one of the best comfort watches of all time.

1. Just how funny is this scene right in the beginning when Piku's dad gets the front desk person to deliver a message to her; the message is about his bowel movements FYI.

2. Also, it's undeniable just how desi it is of Piku's dad Bhashkor to take his constipation issues so seriously. That's like all Indian parents ever.

Especially in this scene, when he says he doesn't want to die of constipation.

3. The fact that Piku is genuinely concerned for her love life, and is proactively trying to find a partner is actually really endearing.

4. And also, not to stereotype, but her character is every Bong girl ever!

Because when she leaves the date she was on, she complains about how her date Aniket doesn't know of Satyajit Ray films and doesn't vote either.

5. Then when Chhobi maashi asks Piku whether her sex life is doing okay or not; because it's both embarrassing but sweet to have at least one family member like that.

6. This family dinner scene is just so well put together.

Not only does it show just how much Piku's dad wanted for his late wife to have goals outside of their marriage, but it also shows the rich food culture Bengalis have.

7. When Chhobi maashi tells Bhashkor AKA Amitabh Bachchan that he's probably just going through some form of male menopause.

Love Chhobi maashi's sass and the exasperated look she leaves on her brother-in-law's face.

8. When Rana is trying to sort out the car accident situation with Piku, but since they're not well acquainted the two have some friction. But it's a cute kind of friction.

9. This interrogation session that Bhashkor puts Rana through. It's just funny to watch him be his usual annoying, cute self.

10. And finally, one of the best parts of the film, when they all embark on the epic Delhi to Kolkata road trip.

11. Then when this argument breaks out between Bhashkor and Rana in the middle of nowhere.

Seems almost like a right of passage for a road trip - someone always has to throw a tantrum during it.

12. Plus, another great moment was when Bhashkor showed us all just how progressive, warm and intelligent he was.

13. And what about these hilarious words of wisdom that Rana spoke during the trip?

14. When these two sit at a Banaras ghat and bond a little.

Especially the part when Rana is surprised to know that Piku doesn't like to drive, and tells her how so many women in the world are fighting for the right to. And how Piku asks if he's just saying this to impress her. What a lovely scene!

15. And when they reach their gorgeous ancestral home in Kolkata.

The house has such a peaceful vibe to it. Not to mention this conversation Rana and Piku have standing in the balcony. The level of intimacy here is pretty high because well, seeing someone's family so up close is no joke.

16. In fact, it was obvious that being in that house made Piku nostalgic about her childhood and made her sentimental.

17. When Rana and Piku go out on their little Kolkata sightseeing date. Could there be a more perfect way to get to know someone?

18. And when Rana says that if someone has to marry her then he'll have to agree to live with her father Bhashkor too.

This is also the moment when Piku asks Rana if he'll marry her. Love the foreshadowing and subtle flirting in this scene.

19. And then when Bhashkor goes on that cycling tour of his, where he comes back with loads of street food.

20. This part when Piku's sitting in her dad's room simply embracing the fact that he's no more is so touching.

Though during the funeral, Piku mentions that he died peacefully, and that mattered a lot to him.

I'm not crying, you are!