Bollywood churns out romances like a chicken hatches eggs. However, not all of these romances are practical or realistic, and so we decided to rank our favourite Bollywood movies - from realistic romances to fairy tales that could never exist in the real world!

20. Wake Up Sid

A man-child growing out of his shell, a realistic adult relationship and the teething issues of a new city - this movie got a lot of things right.

19. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Two best friends fall in love, they don't know but everyone around them does - sound familiar? Yes, because every friend group has this couple.

18. Piku

This film didn't make the relationship in your face, as they slowly got to know each other and form a bond. Which is how realistic relationships actually work.

17. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This slow burning love story with an arranged marriage as the backdrop didn't glamorise love, instead showed you how difficult it can be sometimes.

16. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

This film spoke about erectile dysfunction in a healthy relationship with sincerity and sensitivity.

15. Band Baaja Baaraat

They met, they didn't fall in love, until they did. This film picked up on different phases that a relationship goes through, and we loved it.

14. Lunchbox

This film lives rent free in our hearts. It is so simple and beautiful, and it perfectly captures the essence of forming a connection with a stranger. Some may argue that it wasn't a love story, but did you see the way they spoke of each other? It has to be.

13. Cocktail

Messy friendships and relationships are more real than a happily-ever-after and that's exactly what this film gave us.

12. Socha Na Tha

The only thing unrealistic about this film is that they got away with so many lies! This film gave our generation the perfect 'first love' romance.

11. Dil Chahta Hai

Though the love stories in this film weren't the centre plot, it still managed to speak of love at different stages of life. From falling in love after a divorce to getting out of a toxic relationship, it covered a lot of aspects.

10. Salaam Namaste

Two people having a baby together and falling in love is all well and good. But where were the society aunties telling them that they were characterless? That's why this film is more of a fairytale than the others.

9. Love Aaj Kal

This movie was a mix of fairy tale and reality, as it perfectly captured the ups and downs of a mature adult relationship.

8. Jab We Met

This cute love story had just one flaw, how could someone possibly be as oblivious as Geet?

7. Tamasha

While the boy-meets-girl part of this film was still a little far-fetched, the second half of the movie - including the break-up hurt because we've all experienced it.

6. Kal Ho Na Ho

Best friends falling love - realistic. Finding a guardian angel who solves all your problems for you - tough luck.

5. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Pooja and Rahul's love story was cute, but let's be honest, that man was looking for a girl who didn't exist and she wanted a fairy tale romance. Good thing they found each other.

4. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Imagine losing the love of your life and actually finding the exact same face once again, and he ALSO happens to love you? This can only happen in Bollywood.

3. Veer Zaara

Love like this only exists in fairy tales because who waits their entire life in jail for someone they just met? But damn, this really messed up our expectations from life.

2. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

This movie was unrealistic AF and the fact that they still got their happy ending? Unbelievable.

1. Rockstar

This movie was beautiful and their love story had every single one of us weeping. But you know this stuff don't happen on dating apps.

Which romantic Bollywood film is your favourite?