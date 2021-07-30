Bollywood has a knack for giving us some shady AF content. And so we decided to rank the cringiest dialogues from the worst to don't even.

20. Yes, this was a part of this film.

Tumhara haath toh Itch Guard ointment jaisa hai!

- Aisha

19. We wish we knew what this meant.

Kisi ke haath chalte hain toh kisi ke pair, hamare dono chalte hain.

- Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

18. Wiser words have been spoken.

Duniya waalo mujhe na dikhao aaina … nahi toh main bolonga – Made In China.

- Himmatwala

17. This movie was one big cringe-fest.

Our business is our business, none of your business.

- Race 3

16. Sure, that's how it works.

Maine uss dil ki hard disk mein, fareb ka virus pehle detect kar liya.

- Prince

15. I'm not sure this person understands how cooking works.

Doodh mein nimbu jisne daala… paneer uska.

- Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Returns

14. Is this funny? No.

I was mesmerised, hypnotised...the movement of your booty, the beauty of your movement, and your big thighs... eyes, and your hips don't lie... Mohiniji you are simply breast taking, I mean breathtaking.

- Happy New Year

13. Ahh, the toxic masculinity strikes again.

Mard ko dard nahin hota.

- Mard

12. Who's gonna tell him the problem is actually his shitty attitude?

Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi. Tu paise ke peeche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi.

- Wanted

11. Nothing we love more than stereotypes.

Boodhi ho ya jawaan, melodrama is duniya ki saari auraton ke khoon mein hain.

- 2 States

10. This dialogue objectified prostitutes and was just disrespectful.

Prostitutes ko ginu ya unko alag? Nahin... unko alag rakhta hoon. 308 tak yaad hai. Chalo aap apni safety ke liye 350 likh lo.

- Sanju

9. So it's okay to stereotype actors?

Yeh hoti hain asli ladki, chutki mein Bipasha, chutki mein Madhubala.

- Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

8. Oh, it all just goes downhill from here.

Yeh biwiyan gale main mangalsutra pehente hi kamasutra kyun bhool jati hain.

- Grand Masti

7. So crass but why?

Baap, bhai, beta, shohar, Begum Jaan ki chaukhat ke us paar har mard mura hota hai, teen taangon wala murga.

- Begum Jaan

6. I could make this list entire list with just this movie.

Marriage se pehle ladkiyan sex object hoti hain aur marriage ke baad they object to sex.

- Kambakkht Ishq

5. Ew. Ew. Ew.

Iska gender ka tender nahi hua.

- Housefull 4

4. Sexual harassment reduced to a punchline.

Pehle line main honesty, dusre line main molesty.

- Judwaa 2

3. Victim-blaming is not okay.

Yeh ladkiyaan itne chote kapde kyun pehenti hain. Zaroori nahi hai na har ladka shareef hove.

- Rangeela Raja

2. This entire scene was so hyped and so problematic.

Pichle 32 saal main inhone nirantar iss college main baladkar pe baladkar kiya.

- 3 Idiots

1. Select all and delete this movie.

Pyar se de rahe hai, rakh lo, varna thappad maarke bhi de sakte hai.

- Dabangg

Well, that was shit-show.