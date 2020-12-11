Controversies and Bollywood go hand in hand. In 2020, celebs have sparked arguments that became the highlight of our pandemic. Here are some of the most memorable arguments - online and IRL that marked 2020.

1. Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut made some disrespectful remarks about the farmers' protest and 82-year-old activist Bilkis Dadi which did not sit well with Diljit. There was a lot of back and forth and name calling involved but in the end Diljit has the internet on his side. He even went to the Farmers' protest and spoke about the importance of the protest against the new laws.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

Aa JAA...

Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?



Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..

Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR 😊



Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA



2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi.. https://t.co/KSHb45Xpak — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

2. Kangana Ranaut Vs Urmila Matondkar

Kangana's statements calling Bollywood the hub of drug links did not sit well with Urmila. In an interview with India Today's web channel, Mumbai Tak, Urmila asked Kangana to question her own state, Himachal, which is an alleged origin point for drugs.

The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?

- Urmila Matondkar

Kangana responded to this statement by called Urmila a 'soft porn star' which Twitter did not take well. Many actors including Swara Bhaskar and Farah Khan tweeted that Urmila is a brilliant actor.

I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?

- Kangana Ranaut

3. Kangana Ranaut Vs Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu

After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana called Swara and Taapsee 'B-grade' actors and 'needy outsiders' who love Karan Johar and do not get good roles. Obviously, Swara and Taapsee did not take this sitting down and tweeted to her.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

MissionM or Badla they are male dominated films, @taapsee never gave a solo hit in her whole life @KanikaDhillon n whole left ecosystem trying to cover up murder of SSR who complained about nepotism n Bullying shame on you all no one defended him but defending his murders now. https://t.co/u3PASs22WQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

4. Sonu Nigam Vs T-Series

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Sonu Nigam shared a video on Instagram saying that he won't be surprised if cases of suicides increased in the music industry.

In addition to this, he named Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-series in another video and called him the 'mafia' of the music industry.

Things soon got messier as Divya Khosla, Bhushan's wife shared a video saying that T-series gave Sonu a break. She added that he is a legend who should take it upon himself to introduce newcomers if he sees a visible problem in the industry.

5. Kangana Ranaut Vs Kunal Kamra

After Kangana said that it takes a 'spiritual core to recognise' delusions of the entertainment world, comedian Kunal Kamra retweeted it in true Kamra fashion.

Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV https://t.co/JDrQVKJYt4 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

Kangana responded with a few nasty tweets and the fight escalated quickly.

These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect ,spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT 🙂 https://t.co/gSz5ftXZoc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘ The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation 🙂 https://t.co/0ul1IUmDgV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

6. Anil Kapoor Vs Anurag Kashyap

A lot of strange and forced words were exchanged between actor Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap when the former tweeted about Delhi Crime winning an award.

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken https://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Later, we found out that this was one elaborate scheme for the two to promote their new Netflix film AK Vs AK. But they sure had us and Twitter going with their aggressive banter.

7. Karan Johar Vs Madhur Bhandarkar

Both the filmmakers had a Twitter row over the title of Karan's latest Netflix reality TV show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Madhur shared a tweet saying that he had refused to give Karan Johar the permission to use the title of his upcoming project Bollywood Wives and yet the title was tweaked and used.

Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 20, 2020

He also shared photos of notices sent to Dharma Productions by IMPPA, IFTDA and FWICE regarding the title.

Notices send to @DharmaMovies since 19th Nov, 2 from (IMPPA) ,1 (IFTDA)& 2 Notices of (FWICE )all r Official Bodies of the Film Industry, on misusing & tweaking of my Film Title #BollywoodWives...there is NO official response yet to any of the above Associations from Dharma. https://t.co/QBZyMWxXDG pic.twitter.com/zEfndEoATZ — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2020

Karan Johar was quick to apologise to Madhur in a tweet and though the latter accepted his apology he added that this is not how relationships work.

8. Jaya Bachchan Vs Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri actor and BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan got into quite an argument with Samajwadi Party MP and actor. While Ravi praised NCB for their work in the drug probe regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Jaya Bachchan defended the industry.

Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon

- Ravi Kishan

Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry… I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali mein khaate hain usi mein chhed karte hain (they are biting the hand that feeds them).

- Jaya Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut also got into a Twitter argument about the same soon after the videos from the session emerged.

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

9. Avinash Tiwary & Twitter Vs R Balki

In an interview, filmmaker R Balki said that Alia and Ranbir are the best actors out there and challenged people to find him better actors. And so, Twitter and a few celebs rose to the challenge - but our favourite was Avinash Tiwary's response.

The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.

Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them. https://t.co/hlyRMhGAsq — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) July 17, 2020

Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each @filmfare https://t.co/cIvSVsfNJR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now! — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 17, 2020

10. Kunal Kamra & Anurag Kashyap Vs Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap went to Republic TV's office to give Arnab the 'excellence in journalism award' which was, well two framed chappals. And they did this on Anurag's birthday as a from of celebration.

Best birthday everrr .. उसने पूछा था , “किधर हूँ मैं ?” तो मैं गया । बोला बिना permission अलाउड नहीं है । यह @republic वालों को भी permission लेना चाहिए ना । https://t.co/I12Fdtpbu3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 10, 2020

