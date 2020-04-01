The lockdown across India has given us more than enough time to catch up with our favourite TV show, movies and web series. But if you have run out of things to watch, we've made the perfect list for you.

Here are all the trilogies and series you can binge-watch over the weekend:

1. Harry Potter Film Series

Quarantine gives you all the time you need to re-watch this 8-film series once again. So grab some popcorn, put on your Quidditch jersey and binge-watch the boy-who-lived.

2. Star Wars

With over 15 films to watch, including the original, prequel and sequel trilogies, you will be sorted for the entire weekend! You can even make your way to the standalone and anthology films once you're done.

3. The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

It's time to begin the journey once again with Frodo as he tries to destroy the ring. So get ready to snuggle in and binge-watch the OG trilogy. And once you're done watching these, hop onto to The Hobbit trilogy.

4. The Dark Knight Trilogy

Now you finally have enough time to watch Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) back to back with no interruptions.

5. The Matrix Franchise

It's time to revisit this iconic sci-fi series, right from The Matrix to The Matrix Revolutions. While you're at it, also watch The Animatrix short film The Second Renaissance which acts as a prequel to the films.

6. Back To The Future Franchise

If you're quarantined with your family, these films will make you nostalgic as you all sit down once again to watch them. Join Marty McFly on a journey to the past and then back to the future.

7. The X-Men Series

Apart from the three original X-Men films, you have the three Wolverine films, four X-Men: Beginnings films, two Deadpool films, one The New Mutants movie and several others that'll keep you occupied through the quarantine.

8. The Pirates Of The Caribbean Series

Looking for some light-hearted films to help you get over the stressful work-from-home week you've had? Then Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in this five-film series is all you need for a good laugh.

9. The Avengers Series

If you're short of patience then you can start by watching just the four Avengers films. However, if you're up for the challenge then how about you try making through all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films?

10. The Godfather Series

Ready to join the mafia for the ride of your life? These three crime films directed by Francis Ford Coppola and written by Mario Puzo garnered a cult-like status for a reason, because they're iconic AF.

11. The Jurassic Park Series

With six films spanning over the years, this science-fiction franchise about rouge dinosaurs has enough material to keep you binging.

12. The Transformers Series

You can start by watching the six films originally a part of the franchise over a span of 10 years. And if you have the time then catch the spin-off, Bumblebee as well.

13. The Fast & Furious Series

These eight power-packed action films, with one Hobbs & Shaw 2019 spin-off is the quarantine content you need on a lazy Friday evening.

14. The Mission: Impossible Franchise

Watch Tom Cruise become more attractive as he grows older in this series that has lasted for more than 20 years now. With six films in the bucket, you're in for an action-packed ride.

15. The Hunger Games Series

This dystopian adventure series has four films inspired by books of the same name, written by Suzanne Collins. From drama to action and romance, these movies offer them all.

16. The Maze Runner Trilogy

Another science-fiction dystopian film series based on book, though The Maze Runner didn't garner as much attention as The Hunger Games series, the trilogy is worth a watch.

17. The Men In Black Franchise

Take time out to watch all the four films of The Men In Black series starring Will Smith and now Chris Hemsworth, all the way from 1997 to 2019.

18. The Divergent Series

This dystopian film trilogy is inspired by book of the same name by Veronica Roth and proved to be Shailene Woodley's claim to fame.

19. The John Wick Series

With three films out there and a fourth in making, this is the perfect time to catch up with this series. Also, who doesn't want to spend quarantine looking at Keanu Reeves?

20. The Conjuring Universe

Want to distract yourself with some mind-twisting horror movies? Get ready to be scared out of your mind with the 10 films from The Conjuring series, Annabelle series, The Nun series and two stand-alone ones!

Which one will you watch first?