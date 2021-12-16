We need no evidence to prove that we desis are crazy about cricket. Whether it's going berserk over the World Cup (cue sobs and hair tearing), or going to the extent of selling our soul to the devil for a ticket to a live game, it's oh-so-insane.

All of us live in the phase of catching even the slightest glimpse of our beloved cricketers irl. Obsession at peak. Well, in that case, you surely can't miss the contents of this article: it's gonna 'ball' you over and you'll be 'stumped'. Here are some rare pictures of our Indian cricketers for you: don't 'bat' your eyelids! (My pun game is on-'field' today, or is it?)

1. Harbhajan Singh tweeted this photo from 1998/99 Under-19 World Cup days, and said, "Pehchano to maaane". Can you?

2. Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar. Why does Sachin look straight ouuta a twentieth century Glucon-D ad?

3. Who knew many many years down the lane Virat Kohli would become the Indian cricket team captain?

4. This is such a vintage photo of Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin, it can't be from the late nineteenth century, or am I missing some time travel?

5. Give this young Sachin a modelling assignment. Please.

6. I am serious.

7. Manoj Prabhakar and Sachin Tendulkar looking as if they're gonna do a major burnnnnnn.

8. Puberty is good. Glow-up goals.

9. But, why?

10. If I have a kid I want him to be this cute as Virat.

11. Yuvraj Singh's pic reminds me of my birthday parties, with the neighbours' kids and chowmein from the shop next corner.

12. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina giving us biKe gOaLs.

13. Anil Kumble and the happy moment: a story.

14. Could you guess?

15. Happy Days.

16. Rohit Sharma it is then.

17. Was Rishabh Pant thinking of the bat and ball his parents' got him for his bday?

18. Mohammad Siraj and F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

19. Jasprit Bumrah's pose game was better than what is mine today: the victory sign works?

20. Is it Rahul Dravid or a British gentleman from Regency?

Obsessed, aren't you.