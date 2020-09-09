After 14 years, the famous American reality show Keeping Up With Kardashians is all set to come to an end in 2021. Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram that the final season will air in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Keeping Up With Kardashians, that also spouted various spin-offs, focused on the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The series debuted in 2007.
Fans took to social media to comment on the news:
THIS IS THE WORST NEWS EVER KUWTK is the only show I watch 😭😭 now I have to start watching Housewives 😭😭😭— levitating remix 2020 (@gordcontrol) September 8, 2020
Thinking about no more Kardashian’s and no more Kardashian memes pic.twitter.com/GqoJzYGIKu— King Sleeze⚜ᴺᴹ (@KingKevvdk) September 8, 2020
Thank you for 20 amazing and incredible seasons and for sharing your lives with us for 14 years🥺 #KUWTK will forever be an iconic staple in pop culture. We will all miss the show so much💔— Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) September 8, 2020
Y am i so sad that keeping up with the kardashian’s is ending— Em ☆ (@emmeramirezz) September 8, 2020
Kardashian’s ending is the worst news of 2020 so far— Paige Jackson (@PaigeeJ) September 8, 2020
DON’T BE RUDE!!!!!! https://t.co/VFsHaNqOl6— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 8, 2020
Kourtney Kardashian really said this to Kris Jenner and now #KUWTK is over. Her power. pic.twitter.com/shPBhojlwg— michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) September 8, 2020
Kourtney Kardashian reacting to the end of KUWTK pic.twitter.com/iISf0zsotE— Scott Gayham (@scottgayham) September 8, 2020
Oh No Kim Kardashian is ending her show. Oh no. Damn you 2020 🤣🤣🤣— Thaniثاني 🇦🇪 (@Thani75) September 9, 2020
Kourtney when the Kardashian’s held a meeting to say that KUWTK was coming to an end pic.twitter.com/v22NYHmG91— jack (@jesuisjcc) September 8, 2020
Kourtney Kardashian said she won’t be in the next season of KUWTK and after few months they announce that the next season will be the last one......— 𝒢𝒶𝒷𝓎 𝒜𝓁𝓸𝓃𝓈𝓸🧸 (@gagaconcep) September 9, 2020
KOURTNEY IS THE ZAYN OF THE FAMILY #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians pic.twitter.com/Qtf3qHv4ZF
Literally, the end of an era!