After 14 years, the famous American reality show Keeping Up With Kardashians is all set to come to an end in 2021. Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram that the final season will air in 2021.

Keeping Up With Kardashians, that also spouted various spin-offs, focused on the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The series debuted in 2007.

Fans took to social media to comment on the news:

THIS IS THE WORST NEWS EVER KUWTK is the only show I watch 😭😭 now I have to start watching Housewives 😭😭😭 — levitating remix 2020 (@gordcontrol) September 8, 2020

Thinking about no more Kardashian’s and no more Kardashian memes pic.twitter.com/GqoJzYGIKu — King Sleeze⚜ᴺᴹ (@KingKevvdk) September 8, 2020

Thank you for 20 amazing and incredible seasons and for sharing your lives with us for 14 years🥺 #KUWTK will forever be an iconic staple in pop culture. We will all miss the show so much💔 — Photos Of KimYe (@PhotosOfKanye) September 8, 2020

Ik it’s popular to hate on the Kardashian’s but I’m actually sad the show is ending 😭 — gay_hokie (@gay_hokie) September 8, 2020

Y am i so sad that keeping up with the kardashian’s is ending — Em ☆ (@emmeramirezz) September 8, 2020

Kardashian’s ending is the worst news of 2020 so far — Paige Jackson (@PaigeeJ) September 8, 2020

DON’T BE RUDE!!!!!! https://t.co/VFsHaNqOl6 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 8, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian really said this to Kris Jenner and now #KUWTK is over. Her power. pic.twitter.com/shPBhojlwg — michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) September 8, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian reacting to the end of KUWTK pic.twitter.com/iISf0zsotE — Scott Gayham (@scottgayham) September 8, 2020

Oh No Kim Kardashian is ending her show. Oh no. Damn you 2020 🤣🤣🤣 — Thaniثاني 🇦🇪 (@Thani75) September 9, 2020

Kourtney when the Kardashian’s held a meeting to say that KUWTK was coming to an end pic.twitter.com/v22NYHmG91 — jack (@jesuisjcc) September 8, 2020

My favorite will forever be Kourtney kardashian because she kept it 100% real❤️ pic.twitter.com/ccmdNk6jOR — Mrs kylian Mbappé 💞💍💖 (@NtombiChauke_) September 9, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian said she won’t be in the next season of KUWTK and after few months they announce that the next season will be the last one......

KOURTNEY IS THE ZAYN OF THE FAMILY #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians pic.twitter.com/Qtf3qHv4ZF — 𝒢𝒶𝒷𝓎 𝒜𝓁𝓸𝓃𝓈𝓸🧸 (@gagaconcep) September 9, 2020

Literally, the end of an era!