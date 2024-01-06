Netflix has released another brilliant true-crime documentary, Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.

YouTube

Based on actual events in Kerala’s Koodathayi, the documentary revolves around Jolly Joseph, a mother and a wife, who was accused of poisoning six members of her family with cyanide-laced food.

YouTube

Here’s what the audience thought about the documentary:

just finished watching curry and cyanide, a true crime story about jolly who allegedly killed 6 members of her family over 14 years. this documentary shows how Jolly killed her family members just to gain control over her family and to gain financial stability. pic.twitter.com/LCsmHElgaf — ari wonwoo’s yeoboya jagiya aegiya (@jjhwonu) January 6, 2024

Curry and Cyanide was sooo good — Bri Schwapp (@brischh) January 6, 2024

That Curry & Cyanide documentary is bone chilling. — Varun (@yo_soy_varun) January 6, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry and Cyanide was special — full fat coke (@stoned_pixels) January 5, 2024

watched curry & cyanide last night and felt absolutely nothing 😭 — inu (@sncwonthebeach) January 5, 2024

We just watched “Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case”, a Netflix documentary based on real life series of murders in a single family and commentary on an ongoing case. It is compelling, spine chilling, and shocking in equal measures. — Karthik Ramani (@_karthikramani) January 4, 2024

Curry & Cyanide- A Netflix Documentary about 6 murders in Kerala. Well made.

Curious to know what would be the final court verdict. — Major Payne 🏅 (@trobleshuter) January 2, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry and cyanide on Netflix is good watch.. 👍 — Niranjan Shenolikar (@Nshenolikar) January 2, 2024

Curry and Cyanide(Netflix) is a big message for 2024. — Adair (@AkanakaKitagata) January 1, 2024

Saw curry n cyanide..and did she really killed her MIL just cause she asked her to get a job..? Like..😶 — (:( (@Pure_pran) January 5, 2024

Dear True Crime lovers,

Curry & Cyanide is highly recommended. Although many unanswered questions are on my mind, still this was a compelling watch overall & what a catchy title!! pic.twitter.com/lroj8F9Pco — Jyotishree Nayak (@jyonaya003) January 5, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Curry & cyanide was scary lol I watched it too 😭 — aditi ✿❥|| (@raanjhanaax) January 5, 2024

That Curry and Cyanide documentary was not all that like y’all made it seem — Yas🧚🏾 (@K_yassah) January 5, 2024

Damn! Watching this was worth.. But it left me feeling incomplete with too many questions. @Aeri06979251 i love how we watched this documentry and equally felt baffled..

Curry & Cyanide on netflix good for curious minds! https://t.co/Gr1A2AXqbc — ડꪖꪀ𝕛•~ (@SanjKiDuniya) January 5, 2024

just watched curry and cyanide with my mom and i can't sleep tonight — joy's diary ° ✩ (@lifeftjoy) January 4, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

watch that cyanide and curry movie on netflix it’s acc amazing — lawl (@diyEWW) December 27, 2023

Just finished watching Curry & Cyanide and I’m horrified ! It’s scary to let someone into our lives , we never know what their intentions are ! — 𝘈 𝘯 𝘯 𝘪 𝘦 (@miss_frivolous_) January 5, 2024

I saw Curry and Cyanide on Netflix and it's giving me chills… — Aishzee Dhonism 💛💛💛 (@Aishzee1) January 5, 2024

Curry & Cyanide docu is downright creepy!! 😔😫 — Jantzen (@jaaantzen) January 5, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

everytime they pulled up the timeline of the family in curry and cyanide I was like ????? SHE K*LL*D ANOTHER ONE?? — dilli wali gf (@dhinkamisha) December 30, 2023

This intriguing documentary sounds like straight out of our nightmares!