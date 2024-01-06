Netflix has released another brilliant true-crime documentary, Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.
Based on actual events in Kerala’s Koodathayi, the documentary revolves around Jolly Joseph, a mother and a wife, who was accused of poisoning six members of her family with cyanide-laced food.
Here’s what the audience thought about the documentary:
This intriguing documentary sounds like straight out of our nightmares!
