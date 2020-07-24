Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara premiered today, on Disney+Hotstar. Sushant Singh Rajput's last performance before his death, the film is based on John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars.

This is what Twitterati has to say about the highly anticipated romantic drama:

#DilBechara an emotional journey, lives on fantastic performance by late #SushantSinghRajput. I couldn’t control my emotions throughout the film, a beautiful journey of gem like SSR don’t deserve this ending. Gone too soon brother.❣️ pic.twitter.com/QCfkqCIlwH — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara - HEARTBREAKING YET BEAUTIFUL. Its not just a film but an ocean of feelings. #SushanthSinghRajput most heartwarming performance. Scene where SSR talks to kizy’s father while having beer is surreal, like he is talking to all of us today. Will miss u

Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/BVsNTxL0ie — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 24, 2020

If #SushanthSinghRajput was alive, he would have seen the biggest hit of his career. #dilbechara such a breezy love story, makes u fall in love with kizzy and manny. Wanted to see more of them. @sanjanasanghi96 you were lovely @CastingChhabra iam so proud of u👏👏 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara phir rula gaya ... really can't stop my tears pic.twitter.com/1RbvbKFMQV — Sumant Sagar 🔱 (@sumant_SKS) July 24, 2020

Could only think of Sushant’s family & loved ones as I watched #DilBechara . Some of those scenes & conversations were difficult to watch. Felt too close to reality. Hope u feel all the love Sushant. It’s like you’ve become a million stars and entered all our hearts . 😔🙏🏼♥️ — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) July 24, 2020

I really don’t know what to say

Stay smiling forever,,, wherever you are !!#SushantSinghRajput

Loved #DilBechara — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 24, 2020

The tears in the rain, the spring in the walk, the lessons that are never preachy.. Sushant dabbles with multiple emotions. He makes you laugh from within and when he makes you cry with his plight you shall be inconsolable. A very very special performance. #DilBechara — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) July 24, 2020

1 hour 41 minutes 3 seconds were not enough for me!! :):



I never want this to end...

Oh!! God!! Listen!!

I never want.....#DilBechara #DilBecharaToday pic.twitter.com/Wl3kTxSquq — 𝘍𝘭𝘺𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 🦋❤️ (Justice for Sushant) (@Shilpi_Flyhigh) July 24, 2020

#Exclusive #DilBechara is a beautiful soulful film and an entertainer all the way. The love story is heartfully woven in the narrative and is so organic. There is no dull moment and is a smile through affair. A must watch for those with a romantic heart @CastingChhabra

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 24, 2020

From manav to manny... He took away our hearts once again.



So much love for this movie nd he is not here to witness it makes me sad but so much love bcz he is not here, it makes me more sad



We lost a star

Nd Yes we r missing u 🙌❤#SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/tp0k7o8FC1 — Kartik 💜🐰 (@BoyWithSmiles_) July 24, 2020

Just finished #DilBechara



Incredible performances by #SushantSinghRajput



Sushant was one of a kind who used to give life to his characters in movies, this is exactly wt he did in movie



It was an emotional experience. Heart is still welling like never before@CastingChhabra pic.twitter.com/Qzo6bPkuh7 — Pooja ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Beingrealbeing) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara

An Excellent Film with an intrstng take on love,life and death.

Each Scene of this Movie is Phenomenal nd hd vry deeper meanings.

Last 20mints of this movie is highly emotional #SushantSinghRajpoot U will be missed man😢

Its True,For Those Who Love,Time is Eternal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ps62Pv6oma — Anandu Kuttuzz (@Mr_Kuttuzz) July 24, 2020

I'm speechless! #DilBechara#SushantSinghRajpoot you were amazing as always, it's still hard to believe that he's not with us to cherish this moment. You will be missed always! #Manny ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LMVzGyr928 — dhanashree (@itsdhanashree) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara is an emotionally moving film about two beautiful souls. @itsSSR is Lively & Lovely in the film. Less than 100 minutes of emotional journey. Watch it for #SSR 's energy & life into the character 👍👍👍 #DilBecharaDay — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) July 24, 2020

#DilBechara

Perhaps, The difference between what is miserable and spectacular, lies in the leap of faith #SushantSinghRajpoot



Can't stop my tears throughout the movie. 💔 pic.twitter.com/e5gRYu2BVK — it's_ñöv_gírl_mûs💛 (@bsydevil_muskan) July 24, 2020

Such a good movie !!

Sometime imperfections makes the life more beautiful !!...

Love is a reciprocal feeling and it is depicted in it .

Well performed by Shushant sir !! #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/wirlIKyMPr — Nick Sam (@NikhilSamdariy5) July 24, 2020

Watched #DilBechara first day first show. Acting by Sushant was just awesome. We will really miss him forever. Can't stop my tears. #SushantSinghRajpoot #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/NcUFNYHUYy — HirakJBaishya (@hjbaishya) July 24, 2020

Truly the best performance by SSR, he hasn't just portrayed that character he had lived it. The unconditional love of manny & immanuel rajkumar will make you cry. The way he was trying to make her laugh in the hardest hours of grief is love. Straight from the heart ♥ #DilBechara — 𝕾𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖓✨ (@iDaringbaaz) July 24, 2020

If you, or someone you love, are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).