Starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi is finally out on Netflix. The movie is a remake of a Marathi film name Mala Aai Vhhaychy.



Aagayi hai Mimi expected delivery time se pehle. Guess you didn’t expect that? Neither did we.



MIMI IS NOW STREAMING! 💃#MimiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ogi7R315NM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 26, 2021

Revolving around the concept of surrogacy, it is being said that the film is a total roller coaster ride and full of surprises. But before you watch it, have a look at these Twitter reviews.

What a wonderful performance by @kritisanon #Mimi. Surrogacy isn't a norm for our Audience but Mimi has given a new dimension to it. — Nafees Zayed 18 (@ZayedNafees) July 27, 2021

#PankajTripathi Superb movie 👌Sir

Watching #Mimi, It’s a must watch with a good message for the society. — Rimpy Kaur (@RimpyKa97008566) July 27, 2021

Some people are taking hindi cinema in right direction. you both are one of them @kritisanon and @TripathiiPankaj . what an incredible performance it was in #Mimi . Our yesterday night was beautiful.thanks — Parimal Gunjan (@iparimal4) July 27, 2021

2nd half dragged a bit , 10-15 mins short runtime would have been perfect #Mimi — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) July 27, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the best thing about the film is Pankaj Tripathi, who just sleepwalks into leaving you in splits right from the moment he's on screen. If you fancied the lightness of films like 'Pagglait' or 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', do give 'Mimi' also a chance. (4/5) #Mimi — Vivek (@sonder_being) July 27, 2021

Watch #Mimi today 🐭🐭



It’s a 1-time watch com-dram movie until the last 5 minutes where I wanted to strangle everyone for being so stupid. Plot had no depth imho.



Pankaj - besht; Kriti - good, she surprised me, white couple (esp lady) performance - 🔥



Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ / 5 — Potatoes (@serenity_lifesa) July 27, 2021

@arrahman not to forgot .... u sir... what a music u composed for the movie.. it became soul of the movie... outstanding work... goosebumps....!!!🥳👏❤️😀#MIMI — Mohammad Maheboob (@MohammadMaheb1) July 27, 2021

First things first, #Mimi belongs to @kritisanon and she delivers an absolute firecracker of a performance as a happy go lucky girl and also as a vulnerable pregnant woman. This is easily her career-best performance. pic.twitter.com/yQX5qW83uD — Rahul K (@whiteknightxr) July 27, 2021

#Mimi - Finally after a longtime good heart-wrenching movie from Bollywood because of support from two pillars in the movie - Kriti sanon and A R R.. Kriti sanon effortlessly drove the plot with her emotions in a lively way — Vignesh (@Vignesh89583042) July 27, 2021

#Mimi was quite nice. Wasn't expecting much from it but was defn entertained. — Steffi (@Stef_Oli) July 27, 2021

What a stunning performance by @kritisanon Absolutely loved her in #Mimi movie.Kriti's career best performance :) Been Stanning her since her debut Telugu movie. And I'm so happy to watch my favorite actress's movie getting a bb response from audience. #MimiOnNetflix #KritiSanon — Karteek Sunkara (@KarteekSunkara) July 27, 2021

The supporting cast also aptly fit the bill. At the end, the movie also leaves us with a nice message about parenting. This is one movie for wholesome family viewing and would have done wonders had it got a theatrical release IMO. #Mimi — Rahul K (@whiteknightxr) July 27, 2021

Absolutely adore the supporting cast of the movie. ❤️ #Mimi — Shaki (@fsharkz) July 27, 2021

If #mimi would have been on theaters it definitely turn to be great success.. Though the only lacking point was that scenes were quite predictable so sometimes it did loses the engagement but but but the performances were powerful 🔥🔥

And the ending literally made me cry😍😍 — Sonu👀 (@Mansi122345) July 27, 2021

#Mimi tries to address so many issues that it forgets to focus on its core issue. A half-hearted attempt that fails the admirable performances of @kritisanon, @TripathiiPankaj, #SupriyaPathak, #ManojPahwa

Bollywood has been disappointing consistently! Really sad! — Moumita (@Momzunplugged) July 27, 2021

#Mimi brilliant, full of emotions and stellar cast !! — Sunny Shah (@Gujjju_Bhai) July 27, 2021

And this is one of those not-so-great films to utilize AR Rahman's music so intelligently to mask its flaws. What a lovely album and an adorable score he's delivered here, which blends in with the narrative so seamlessly, thereby elevating the film's heart & soul. (5/5) #Mimi — Vivek (@sonder_being) July 27, 2021

The movie like #MIMI deserve a better release..watched it on Netflix and loved every thing about the movie..Kirti is great actor not easy to stand tall against actor like Pankaj Tripathi..Sai Tamhankar did fantastic job..#MimiOnNetflix — Adam (@MainAdamz) July 27, 2021

Well, the movie sure does sound promising.