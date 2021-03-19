The first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier released on Disney+ Hotstar today (19th March).

Directed by by Kari Skogland, the mini-series follows the story of two conflicting personalities who have no other choice but to team up with each other for a global adventure that will test their survival instinct, skills and patience.

Not sure if you should watch it? Here are some tweets you can read before making your decision.

30 mins in and Falcon And The Winter Soldier is a show tailor made for me. Loving it. pic.twitter.com/86YoJA38p9 — R2 is watching something (@R2IsGood) March 19, 2021

Damn, Falcon and the Winter Soldier starting off interesting af. — ❄️Hush🧊 (@geekyhush) March 19, 2021

Enjoying The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Super Excited!!! — Boedy Bios (@boedybios) March 19, 2021

Caught the first ep of The Falcon and Winter Soldier and I'm all in! I need more, waiting until next Friday is going to be 😩. — sa nd♥️👑🐰🏈 (@yippie00000) March 19, 2021

Interesting first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, kinda sad it’s only gonna be 6 parts tho — Danny (@Joker_the_Fool) March 19, 2021

not bad 1st episode The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. — Beiburēdo (@HahnAfs) March 19, 2021

Falcon and the Winter soldier is phenomenal. — Philip (@permian_philip) March 19, 2021

Ep 1 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier thoughts:



It's great to spend some time exploring them on a personal level away from Steve, but not feeling the overall hook in ep 1.



Opening scene great demo of why Falcon is cool, but not keen on the IM1-esque US military showcase. — Alex Holt (@AlexJHolt) March 19, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a slow start but it was good. Feels very different to the rest of the MCU. It's got this hand held directorial style about it. — Lewis (@imadlewisYT) March 19, 2021

the falcon and the winter soldier is taking a slower and grittier approach, i dig it. mackie and stan are just fun to be around and while it sometimes means the pacing isn't great it's still a pretty interesting start. good! — z (@adasrta) March 19, 2021

anyway the first episode of the falcon and the winter soldier was so good omf — vera⁷ (@starkovbts) March 19, 2021

First ep of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was interesting — ♡ Charduhhhnayyy ♡ (@cvsnowfairy) March 19, 2021

Falcon And The Winter Soldier looks like it’s gonna be really good. — Old Man Jenkins (@LerooyJenkinsss) March 19, 2021

I JUST WATCHED THE FIRST EPISODE OF THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT — lua (@rosesupmysleeve) March 19, 2021

I need more of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ASAP — brendan vas (@brendan_vas) March 19, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier - DO IT — Robyn Hardman (@twobeatsoff) March 19, 2021

Believe or not I do prefer that my comic book shit lean serious. I just don't like gritty, nihilistic and humorless. Winter Soldier being one of the more serious Marvel movies is partly why it's my favorite so it's nice that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is keeping that tone. — ZAK💗💜💙 (@Zakiyyah6) March 19, 2021

Enjoyed the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Nice nod to the Original Sin comic story line. @NickMacGuffin — CYW Media (@MediaCyw) March 19, 2021

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already blown WandaVision out of the water in my opinion. — 🦇Ms. Ella Warren🦇 (@comicsandroses) March 19, 2021

There are 6 episodes in total and the second episode is scheduled to release on 26th March. Have you seen the first episode?