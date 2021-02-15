If you loved the thrill of watching Indian Matchmaking then you might want to catch this collaborative project between Condé Nast India and Netflix India. The Big Day is a reality show portraying the glitzy and unbelievably extravagant weddings of elite Indians.
The show has received a multitude of reactions, from critiques on upper class privilege, to compliments on the lavish nature elite Indian weddings. So, If you're deciding on whether to watch it or not, here are some reviews for you to read and consider beforehand.
Have you seen #TheBigDayOnNetflix yet? It’s a new docu-series taking you behind the scenes of Millenials’ Indian weddings. Your heart will fill up with joy watching Daniel and Tyrone paying homage to their Indian roots. #LoveIsLove @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/5J90qOq6rN— ClubKali (@clubkali) February 14, 2021
Watched Ep 1 of @CondeNast's The Big Day on @netflix. While the weddings and couples are gorgeous, I wish media portrayal would be more realistic and considerate + we're in a pandemic. Couples already struggling to include family and can't get the weddings they want. #TheBigDay— Grishma Jena (@DebateLover) February 14, 2021
Watching #TheBigDay on Netflix coz yeah I am obsessed with weddings and Bollywood style weddings! And the level of details and luxury! Omg! I just want to know how much all of this cost!!!— Chilel Aissitou 🇸🇳 (@Odetofashion) February 14, 2021
Watching #thebigday and I usually can't stand huge a$$ Indian weddings or shows like these but in these bleak times of zero socialising.. It looks like a dream 🥰— Hobiuary⭐🕺🌞ᴴᴼᴾᴱ⟭⟬ᴮᴱ⁷⟬⟭🐳 (@crazy4fawad) February 14, 2021
I especially loved Daniel and Tyrone story 🥺🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/XpJNQ5GiFj
Being a poker player is a regular profession? #IGotToKnowItNow #TheBigDay— Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) February 14, 2021
Came home after working on Valentines Day, started watching #TheBigDay and I’m already foreshadowing myself crying in the next 38 minutes. #brb— Aleeza (@queenofsparkxx) February 15, 2021
No one:— corona se pareShah (@shaheepaneer) February 14, 2021
Literally no one:
Netflix: Okay look at “documentaries” with NRI type rich people and garish display of wealth for no reason#TheBigDay
😂😂😂😂— corona se pareShah (@shaheepaneer) February 14, 2021
Would not want this in my wedding no matter how rich I am pic.twitter.com/OsOwGMPNY3
Watching #thebigday on Netflix and this girl nikhita threw a Victorian wedding in the country that was colonized in the Victorian era 🤣 #theirony— ariasafaria (@SrinivasanAria) February 14, 2021
I love this girl already. #TheBigDay @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/k6QBKdxxfg— Thalia (@LadyBellatrix) February 14, 2021
Less than five minutes into #TheBigDay there are some goras talking about how the wedding was like "being in a Bollywood movie".— HelloItMeArSlAn🏳️🌈 (@ArslanArsuArsi) February 14, 2021
Can't wait for the rest of the show.
Now watching #TheBigDay on @NetflixIndia . Gonna see and judge rich people weddings for the next couple of days.— Shrish Gulati (@ShrishGulati) February 14, 2021
Who are these people 🤦🏼♀️ #thebigday— Pakiya (@Moh13) February 14, 2021
#TheBigDayOnNetflix is another stunningly produced show. Behind the glitter, it hit incredible values about how quickly India's attitude towards love and marriage is changing.— Prateek (@prateekdhakra) February 15, 2021
Some of my favorite moments are captured in this thread. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/48RtkULBLA
Saw the first episode of #TheBigDay on @NetflixIndia and I just have one question, ye logo ke paas itna paisa aur time kaise hai ki matlab itni #pawrihorihai 😧— Pranav Anand (@campaignpapi26) February 14, 2021
Now I’m sitting here torn because people are without necessary resources and listening to how flowers have been sourced from other countries for one event and the environmental, economical implications of that... idk #thebigday— . (@xonatbrat) February 14, 2021
The weddings are really cool though. 😩
Lol these people are ridiculously rich. They can get away with all kinds of hipstah nonsense.#TheBigDay— Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) February 14, 2021
The absolute disconnect that Netflix India's content has with India is baffling. You get a Sacred Games or AKvsAK & then all you have is this upper-class salivation shit.#TheBigDay #TheBigDayOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/5bmSsbDOwi— Pramit Chatterjee (@pramitheus) February 14, 2021
#thebigday on Netflix is about lavish Indian weddings of rich people so it is safe to say there won’t be any Maharashtrian wedding in this series.— Fascism ka Nanga Naach (@_tanmay_) February 14, 2021
You can also watch the trailer here.
So, will you be watching the show?