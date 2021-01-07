2020 was undoubtedly a great year for K-dramas, from Crash Landing On You to Record Of Youth. And 2021 looks just as exciting, with some great storylines and our favourite ships coming to life. Here are the top 20 K-dramas we can't wait to watch this year.

1. Sunbae, Don't Put On That Lipstick (She Would Never Know)

Based on a Webtoon of the same name, this show is a typical office romance between a marketer for a cosmetic brand who dreams of launching her own cometic brand, and a younger newbie who joins her workplace.

2. Snowdrop

Jung Hae In And Blackpink's Jisoo form the cast of this eagerly-awaited K-drama set in Seoul in 1987. It tells the story of a student who finds himself covered in blood in a women's hostel and is rescued by a student who treats him.

3. All of Us Are Dead

This Netflix series based on a Webtoon called "Now at our School" is set in the middle of a zombie apocalypse where students find themselves trapped in their high school building.

4. The Silent Sea

This sci-fi mystery thriller starring Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon is an adaptation of the 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility and follows the journey of a group of soldiers for a space agency who travel to the moon to save Earth.

5. Oh! Master

A thriller drama series screenwriter and a rom-com actor find themselves living together and while the former never wants to date, the latter constantly finds herself in bad relationships. Chaos ensues when they find themselves living together.

6. Youth

This much-awaited and quite controversial drama is set in the BTS Universe and will follow a group of seven boys (BTS’s fictional selves) as they experience personal growth while growing up together.

7. Like a Butterfly / Navillera

This ballet-theme drama is based on a webtoon called "Navillera" which tells the story of an old man and a young ballet dancer who form a friendship through the art form. It stars Song Kang as the main lead alongside veteran actors Park In Hwan and Na Moon Hee.

8. Money Heist

Netflix has announced the official Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish show Money Heist. And while the cast is yet to be confirmed, we are hoping to get a glimpse of the show in the first half of 2021.

9. Love Alarm 2

The second season of this successful Netflix show was initially supposed to release in August 2020, but due to the pandemic the release date has been shifted to 2021.

10. Marriage Lyrics and Divorce Music / Marriage Story

The drama tells the story of three female protagonists in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, respectively who face life head on while dealing with their troubled marriages and trying to understand the concept of true love.

11. Hospital Playlist 2

The first season of this Netflix show became the ninth highest-rated Korean Drama in television history. And now we're excited to watch what the second season, rumoured to release mid-2021, has in store.

12. Vincenzo

This dark comedy, starring Song Joong Ki in the titular role alongside, Jeon Yeo Been, Kwak Dong Yeon and rapper Ok Taec Yeon tells the story of a mafia consigliere who comes from Italy to South Korea.

13. Sisyphus: The Myth

A genius tries to find the truth behind his brother's death, is accompanied by an elite warrior who travels back in time to help him save the world.

14. River Where the Moon Rises

Based on the 2010 novel "Princess Pyeonggang", this historic drama stars Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Lee Ji Hoon and Choi Yu Hwa in lead roles and tells the tale of a young princess' claim to power.

15. Dear. M

Based on the popular web series, Love Playlist, this drama revolves around the lives of four college students who are looking for 'M'.

16. The Devil Judge

Very little is actually known about this court drama about a judge who turns a court case into a reality TV show. The show gained a lot of popularity when GOT7’s Jinyoung was rumoured to take on a major role alongside Ji Sung and Park Gyu Young.

17. Monster / Freak

Shina Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo play two detectives in a small town where serial killings begin to take place. The drama is slated to air in February, 2021.

18. Penthouse 2

Rumoured to release in February, 2021, the second season of this successful show is set in a luxury Penthouse Apartment with 100 floors.

19. Mount Jiri / Cliffhanger

This mystery follows the journey of two park rangers who work to rescue people at Mount Jiri. The show starsJun Ji-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon, Sung Dong-il and Oh Jung-se in lead roles.

20. D.P

Based on the Webtoon "D.P Dog Day", this Netflix drama stars Jung Hae In in the lead role as a soldier who catches deserters.