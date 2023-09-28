Oscars are known to celebrate talents from different countries, and several Indian movies and celebrities have been lauded at the ceremony.

For Oscars 2024, India has sent Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 as their official entry for the Best International Feature Film category.

The movie, which is subtitled Everyone Is A Hero, is a survival drama that revolves around the 2018 Kerala floods. The movie features Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal.

Apart from emerging as the highest-earning Malayalam movie of all time, 2018 was both, a critical and a box office hit.

Interestingly, 2018 is the first movie to be nominated for this category since Lagaan (2002). However, people have mixed emotions about the same.

A well deserved choice for the oscars.. feeling so happy and blessed to be a Malayali.. this is a film for the keralites living in and outside kerala..it just hits everytime u even watch the trailer of this beautifully crafted technically brilliant movie about the PRALAYAM

#2018 pic.twitter.com/SUvLzPwO3q — Shrijit (@mararshri) September 28, 2023

#2018 is a poor choice of movie for Oscars!! We got very far better movies!! — Pfiziii (@pfiziii) September 28, 2023

The movie has it’s own loopholes but what makes it stand out is it’s originality and Oscar is known for that originality. Great decision ✨ so proud.. congratulations to the 2018 team https://t.co/Ef3kDnoiWY — 𝙳𝚊𝚔𝚜𝚑𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚗𝚒 (@UnnimayaDileep) September 27, 2023

2018 might being nominated for the Oscar’s is cool and we love the representative BUT WE’VE HAD SM BETTER MOVIES that are Oscar worthy — Diya (@jgyllenhaalsgf) September 27, 2023

Always very chuffed about regional cinema 📽️ making it to India's official Oscar entry. Much greater feeling if it's a Malayalam movie. But 2018 is nowhere near it. A decent movie but not exceptional enough to make that cut. — Vikas Panicker (@WhackoSapien) September 28, 2023

Finally A Much Deserving & the best movie of 2023 Selected For Oscars 2024. 2018 movie is now the official entry of India For 2024 Oscars ❤❤. Aaj dil ko sukoon mila ki sach me ek acchi movie oscars me gayi hai. Well, main to Kantara ko bhi dekhna chahta tha #Oscars #2018Movie pic.twitter.com/EpXAzn2X2T — PRINCE TIWARY (@TheAparichitguy) September 27, 2023

2018 was a great movie that showed the resilience and togetherness of Kerala and Malayalis and I thoroughly enjoyed it. However I would like to put my emotions aside and say that it's not Oscar nomination worthy. A great achievement for Malayalam cinema regardless. https://t.co/fBhd0cg2e6 — Sreeradh (@sreeradhmuch) September 27, 2023

My favorite movie of the year. Well-deserved and a worthy choice. Congrats 🥳👏 — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) September 27, 2023

The award function is scheduled for March 10, 2024.