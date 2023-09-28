Oscars are known to celebrate talents from different countries, and several Indian movies and celebrities have been lauded at the ceremony.
For Oscars 2024, India has sent Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 as their official entry for the Best International Feature Film category.
The movie, which is subtitled Everyone Is A Hero, is a survival drama that revolves around the 2018 Kerala floods. The movie features Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal.
Apart from emerging as the highest-earning Malayalam movie of all time, 2018 was both, a critical and a box office hit.
Interestingly, 2018 is the first movie to be nominated for this category since Lagaan (2002). However, people have mixed emotions about the same.
The award function is scheduled for March 10, 2024.