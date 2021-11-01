If there is one actor who has won over OTT platforms with his brilliant films and completely dominated the Indian audience's attention, it is Fahadh Faasil. He gave us three unmatched performances, each other starkly different from each other.

Not to mention that they were all shot during the pandemic, in controlled conditions. But you could barely make that out in these films.

The actor began the year with Irul, as a mysterious serial killer who had us hooked right from his first look (he acts with his eyes, we all know that). Not to mention the way he made us fear his character, and was at the edge of every plot twist.

Then we had Joji, a Malayalam crime drama inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth, where Fahadh played the hauntingly convincing lead. He made you hate him, but also yourself because in some odd way, you took his side.

And then in July, came Malik. A political thriller where Fahadh absolutely blew us away with his brilliant character development. If you've watched the film then you know for sure that nobody else could have pulled off this role. He aged in front of our eyes, and his monologues were the highlight of this film.

Fahadh gave us three hits in a span of months, leaving us in awe of his performances. He played a serial killer in Irul, a smuggler and gold-like figure in Malik and then a conniving mastermind in Joji - each a step ahead of the other. As we wrap this year up, we know that his performances remain unmatched, because no other actor has dared to do what he did in 2021. We can't wait for watch what he has in store in 2022.