It's time to get back to sipping Cosmos and crying happy tears because Sex and the City is all set to return to our laptop and TV screens with HBO Max. But, without Samantha Jones.

Based on the life and adventures of four friends in NYC, the show ended in 2004 and spouted off two successful movies. Since then, the creators have been trying to revive the series.

However, reportedly, Kim Cattral, the actor who plays one of the most popular characters Samantha Jones, was not interested in returning to the show.

And looks like the creators have moved on without Samantha but with the rest of the original cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

All three of them even shared a small promo of the upcoming show on their social media channels, and let's just say, we're more than ready to dive into their adventures in NYC.

The brief promo includes a voiceover by Carrier (Sarah Jessica-Parker), with the screen phasing from shots of NYC to her computer screen.

Naturally, Twitterati was buzzing with the news of the show's return:

I am both excited and not excited the #SATCthenextchapter, it’s just missing Kim Cattrall 🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/EOvwZcReuM — Angie💧🇳🇬@ hibernate like a moomin (@Darkmoomin1) January 11, 2021

I was all excited about #satcthenextchapter until I realized they aren’t including my girl Samantha 😢 pic.twitter.com/aKt8fyZjNm — Ellice Tellez 🐰 (@ellice_tellez) January 11, 2021

#SATCTheNextChapter this is the content 2021 needs. — ꧁𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒍𝒚𝒏꧂ (@BrooklynCruzRP) January 11, 2021

Super psyched about #satcthenextchapter BUT... where is #samanthajones? Y’all better not have killed off her character...”we love you Sam Jones” https://t.co/8Wxg6Iel7x — SexyKB (@SexieintheCity) January 11, 2021

My favourite show is back.... dunno how it will be without Sam

But still I am a happy gal today#satcthenextchapter #sarahjessicaparker #sexinthecity https://t.co/zloxsxyqJy — queen of corea (@prernadkothari) January 11, 2021

If you know me, you know that SATC is my favorite show of all time. So excited for #SATCTheNextChapter — NZA (@juicyannie) January 11, 2021

2021 is looking up, finally!