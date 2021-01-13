Amazon Prime Video just dropped the teaser for the second season of The Family Man, and it looks like Srikant Tiwari survived the blast in S1 only to unleash an explosion of new secrets and lies in S2.

The show returns with Tiwari's less-than-idyllic home and office life as his continued absence threatens his personal and professional relationships.

But it's not family or work, but the threat of an international coalition that might drive Tiwari out of hiding.

Though, why exactly is he hiding, and who exactly is he protecting, remains a mystery. And of course, there are new players in the game.

You can watch the teaser here:

The trailer will release on January 19, and the second season will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 12, 2021. All images are screenshots from the teaser on YouTube.