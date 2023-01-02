Welcome to the third season of the 2020s – the weather looks gloomy and we are working at half-brain capacity thanks to the oh-so-(not)-good fever. This surely wouldn’t have been the prediction for 2023, would it now? Anyway, my sad-sneezy-sob story aside, here is a list of predictions made in 1923 about 2023 that will either give you a laugh or make you yell – spot on!

A List of Predictions Made in 1923 About 2023



🧵 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

1. 4 hours work day? Oh! how we wish.

The work day will be four hours long pic.twitter.com/YFwCYnXJL0 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

2. Men in curls? I for one won’t be complaining.

Women will blacken their teeth and shave their heads pic.twitter.com/nyvMFJBXiz — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

3. What does this even mean?

Radio will replace gasoline pic.twitter.com/sH3e1oRjPj — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

4. Looks like people had better expectations from us.

All people will be beautiful pic.twitter.com/k2A6eY6BJ0 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

4. Would have been on point till they said 200 years.

Life expectancy will be 100 years pic.twitter.com/BoMSivRiMS — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

5. 300 years? Who even wants to live that long?

Life expectancy will be 300 years pic.twitter.com/XkJMrEFHh8 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

6. I would love me a kidney cosy.

People will wear kidney cosies pic.twitter.com/s9qajxcKAI — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

7. Again, not complaining!

Men will curl their hair pic.twitter.com/nCoPeEiZol — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

8. Now, that’s pretty accurate

The US will have a population of 300 million pic.twitter.com/wpnxiUcuPg — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

9. 61 million more to go.

Canada will have a population of 100 million pic.twitter.com/VrMhOuY6LV — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023



10. Society had a lot of expectations from us.

Utensils will be made of pulp pic.twitter.com/5NCF0mT3J8 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

11. We are doing better on this front.

Flights from Chicago to Hamburg will only take 18 hours pic.twitter.com/Ln7CrvTZ7K — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

12. Nope!

Newspapers will have been out of business for 50 years pic.twitter.com/1l59XTdwEz — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

13. Not gonna happen for me.

Private kitchens will disappear pic.twitter.com/mMiyY9hmGy — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

14. We hope so too.

Cancer will be eradicated pic.twitter.com/pIIBgeJvZ4 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

15. This one seems about right.

War will be wireless and we might have telepathy pic.twitter.com/yj3LLJRxF6 — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

16. Apple watch for the win.

People will communicate using watch-size radio telephones pic.twitter.com/YZPRBmnyRv — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

