The first look of films is what sets the tone. And sadly, more often than ever, the movie posters in Bollywood are quite blatantly problematic. From scantily clad female leads to poses that are just uncomfortable to look at because they hyper-sexualised women. Women in these films were not seen as an important part of the plot, but reduced to their 'body', here are a few of the worst examples. 

The ones that were just distasteful.

The ones where women were objectified and their male counterparts weren't.

This poster that just called Tamannaah, 'The Beautiful'. 

How important were the female leads in this movie? This important. 

Special mention to Chandi Chowk To China that forgot it had a female lead. Or in this case, 2 female leads - Deepika Padukone in a double role. 

Which one shocked you?