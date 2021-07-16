Bollywood is a very charming movie (read: money) making machine that is known to churn out one film after the other. While some miss the mark by a margin, there are a few movies that turn out to be quite profitable at the box office.

Be it joining the 100-cr club or breaking all the records, here are a few movies that have been a commercial success throughout the 2000s.

1. Mohabbatein (2000) - ₹90 crores

The multi-starrer romantic drama which had celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Jugal Hansraj along with others was a major hit at the Box Office. When calculated, the movie earned ₹90 crores worldwide.



2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001) - ₹136.6 crores

Karan Johar's K3G broke all records at the Box Office and earned a staggering amount of ₹136.6 crores worldwide. While the budget of the movie was just ₹40 crores, it turned out to be very profitable both in India and outside the country. It even beat Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was the top grosser of the same year.

3. Devdas (2002) - ₹102 crores

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, the movie had Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead along with Madhuri Dixit. When released, it earned ₹102 crores worldwide and was dubbed as the highest-earning movie of the year.



4. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) - ₹86.9 crores

Produced by Yash Johar and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho was a big hit. It garnered a business of ₹86.9 crores worldwide.



5. Veer-Zaara (2004) - ₹97.64 crores

As per Box Office India, Veer-Zaara made a worldwide gross of ₹97.64 crores. Starring SRK and Preity Zinta, the period romantic film was based on the story of two star-crossed lovers from India and Pakistan.

6. No Entry (2005) - ₹74.13 crores

Starring Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and many others, No Entry was the best performing movie of 2005. It did a business of ₹74.13 crores. The movie was an official remake of a Tamil movie called Charlie Chaplin.

7. Dhoom 2 (2006) - ₹150 crores

The year 2006 saw the releases of some top-grossing movies such as Fanaa, Don, and Rang De Basanti but one that topped the list was Hrithik Roshan starrer Dhoom 2. The movie collected ₹150 crores worldwide.

8. Om Shanti Om (2007) - ₹215 crores

Om Shanti Om was more than just a movie, it was a celebration. The cameos, the stars, the songs, the iconic dialogues, all of it left the audience wanting more. The movie did so well that it became the top-grossing movie of 2007 and earned ₹215 crores worldwide.

9. Ghajini (2008) - ₹232 crores

Revolving around the story of Sanjay Singhania, Ghajini is the remake of a Tamil movie which in turn is a remake of a Hollywood movie named Memento. Starring Aamir Khan and Asin, the movie was such a hit domestically that it was the first one to cross the 100-crore mark. The movie earned ₹232 crores worldwide in just TWO weeks.

10. 3 Idiots (2009) - ₹459.96 crores

Just after Ghajini, Aamir's 3 Idiots was another hit. The movie earned ₹459.96 crores worldwide. Overseas, the movie did a business of ₹186 crores.

11. Dabangg (2010) - ₹230.93 crores

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dabangg earned up to ₹230.93 crores worldwide. On the first day, the movie opened to ₹14.5 crores in net collections, making it the highest opener of all times domestically.



12. Bodyguard (2011) - ₹234 crores

Bodyguard was another top-grossing movie by Salman Khan. It earned ₹234 crores worldwide and even broke the highest opener record which was previously held by Dabangg.

13. Ek Tha Tiger (2012) - ₹334.39 crores

Ek Tha Tiger earned ₹334.39 crores at the box office. This movie also joined the 100-cr club. It did well overseas despite being banned in Pakistan. In just 5 days after its release, the movie made a gross of ₹36.3 crores in the overseas market.

14. Dhoom 3 (2013) - ₹589.02 crores

Aamir Khan stole the show and broke the records once again as his movie Dhoom 3 earned ₹589.02 crores worldwide. This made it the first-ever movie to hit the 500-cr mark.

15. PK (2014) - ₹832 crores

Yet another movie that rocked the Box Office was PK. Starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie outdid Dhoom 3 by doing a business of ₹832 crores. Now, that's what we're talking about.

16. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) - ₹969.06 crores

When Bajrangi Bhaijaan came out, it broke all records by collecting a worldwide revenue of ₹969.06 crores. The movie received an overwhelming response both domestically and overseas.

17. Dangal (2016) - ₹2,024 crores

Based on the life of the Phogat sisters, Dangal was the top-grossing movie of 2016. It did a business of ₹2,024 crores, out of which, ₹538.03 crores was collected just in India. The movie had an amazing star cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Aamir Khan.

18. Secret Superstar (2017) - ₹977 crores

After Dangal, Aamir Khan delivered another hit - Secret Superstar. The movie earned ₹977 crores worldwide. The movie depicts the story of a teenager who dreams of being a singer. It also touches upon social issues such as domestic violence.



19. Sanju (2018) - ₹586.85 crores

Sanju was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The movie portrayed his struggle with drug addiction and his association with the 1993 Bombay blasts. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, and of course Anushka Sharma, the movie earned ₹586.85 crores worldwide.



20. War (2019) - ₹475.5 crores

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the movie joined the 100 crore club in just three days of its release. Speaking of the total worldwide gross, War earned ₹475.5 crores.

21. Tanhaji (2020) - ₹367.65 crores

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji was released sometime before the pandemic hit us. It was the top-grossing movie of the year and earned ₹367.65 crores.

Man, these Bollywood movies really do make ridiculous amount of money.