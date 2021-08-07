The Tamil anthology series, Navarasa is finally streaming on Netflix.

It talks about 9 different emotions or rasas such as anger, compassion, courage, and lust, etc. But before you give this 5-hour long anthology a watch, here are a few Twitter reviews you can go through.

#Roudhram the best film out of all the 9 films. Never expected such an intense story by @thearvindswami 👌 @Riythvika , amma character, and two kids performance👏👏#Navarasa #NavarasaFilms #NavarasaOnNetflix — Gowtham (@its_mee_gowtham) August 7, 2021

Need Sequel Of Project Agni 🔥 — Kush (@Gimmick_karna) August 6, 2021

#NavarasaFilms #NavarasaOnNetflix

3. #ProjectAgni An half baked nolanish kinda short with a forced twist. Complex line and doesn't succeed in conveying what it's trying to say. Summa ishtathuku kadhai pesuradhu, in the name of science. 2.5/5 — Sandy (@dragondeenas) August 7, 2021

#Navarasa 7. #Inmai #RathindranRPrasad's short 'Fear' grows on you slowly & leaves you petrified. @Actor_Siddharth is wickedly charming along with brilliant @parvatweets. #VishalBharadwaj's mysterious score and the horrifying 'Djinn' angle makes this short a worth watch. pic.twitter.com/qiCbtZP0yd — Rahul Babu (@rahulbabu1011) August 7, 2021

Except for a couple of scenes, barely watchable.



Should be glad that Suriya didn't do a complete movie with GVM.



Also I can't bring myself to listen to Karthik's voice, which is almost half of the movie. #GuitarKambiMeleNindru #Navarasa — 🤫🤫 (@cupcake_offl) August 7, 2021

#Navarasa Didn't live upto the expectations I had on it, but I loved these.



1. Project Agni

2. Summer of 92

3. Payasam

4. Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru — Dancing Rose (@AakilIshak) August 7, 2021

#inmai #Navarasa The new and interesting story !! @Actor_Siddharth @parvatweets you ppl never fail to give us new experience in watching your performances and special mention to @Ammu_Abhirami !! — Happy blossom (@bharat_mersal) August 7, 2021

Pure and divine to some, cliche to others, @menongautham's#GuitarKambiMeleNindru like all his previous films, may not appeal to everyone.

But the music by @singer_karthik

you can vibe with it all day.#NavarasaFilms #navarasa — Kishore (@tisiskicha) August 7, 2021

#Inmai - Theme is 'Fear' and liked this one with the related emotion until the final revelation that is unneeded. The 'Djinn' concept is an interesting one, and liked the plot that is completely around Islam background. Siddharth & Parvathy gud performance. DECENT!#Navarasa — Vignesh (@vigneshkanda) August 7, 2021

one of best movie in #navarasa is #peace is the best of all nine #goosebumps every min @actorsimha best @menongautham awesome @karthiksubbaraj ur the winner — samir ahmed fl (@samirahmedfl) August 7, 2021

#Roudhram - The theme is 'ANGER' and plot taken is a convincing one with the related emotions. Sree Ram as an angry young boy does a good job, the other actors including Rythvika ended up with some amateurish performances. Direction by Arvindswami is okay. Average!#Navarasa — Vignesh (@vigneshkanda) August 7, 2021

Have potrayed the 9 emotions in a much appreciated way. — Z (@zeiisnottypical) August 7, 2021

#Peace - Bobby Sinha delivers a gud performance. The long single shot action scene is filmed well, after a slow start. GVM didn't fit well in the master role, Sananth also didn't get our attention. Mixed bag output considering the theme of 'Peace?' emotion. ABV AVG!#Navarasa — Vignesh (@vigneshkanda) August 7, 2021

#navarasa has 9 different stories which were supposed to invoke the 9 Rasas emotions on the whole, but unfortunately everything didn't work accurately.There were plenty of missing emotions, disconnection to the story, poor screenplay, irrelevant titles.



Continued👇 pic.twitter.com/fJEPgvH1IU — AMAL (@i_auguzto) August 7, 2021

I think to undertstand the webseries navarasa a person should have some matured thinking along with the admiration of literature.Should consider this film as an art. A pure art.The dialogues,the cinematography, the classic music and everything is just an art.#NavarasaOnNetflix — Z (@zeiisnottypical) August 7, 2021

What a great start to this weekend, thanks to #NavarasaOnNetflix — Anusha (@alder_noun) August 7, 2021

Unpopular opinion: Surya in #NavarasaOnNetflix looks aged and the pairing looks forced..



And the song totally didn't suit for first half.. Surya is moving super fast, but the song is too melodious..#GuitarKambiMeleNindru Nikkamale irunthrukalam.. — Global Warming is real (@hemaaahere) August 7, 2021

Karthik Naren is like that kid with great ideas who just made movies out of watching movies. Zero real life connection.#NavarasaOnNetflix — Greeshma (@wayofliving_) August 7, 2021