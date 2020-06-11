Netflix's Polish erotic drama 365 days, starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, is based on a Blanka Lipińska's novel of the same name.
It has slowly become a crowd favourite, though some people have called it out for romanticizing a problematic relationship. If you're thinking of picking this for a movie night, then check out what Twitterati has to say:
I only need just 365 seconds to fall in love with #Massimo #365days #365dnimovie #365dni #365DNI pic.twitter.com/ZySjnkLotP— Vivian (@vivcrespo) June 9, 2020
That’s it. I’m packing my shit, moving to Italy and making a hot Italian mafia leader fall in love with me and take me to his boat. #365dni pic.twitter.com/4Jm5aYBVL5— Mafia Queen (@LizNuncio) June 10, 2020
I didn’t even know what this movie was about; I saw this on the Netflix homepage and was like, “I need to watch this.” #365dni pic.twitter.com/DojhHQRqTG— Maggie | #GoodGirls S4 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 (@MrsMaggieAH) June 10, 2020
After watching #365dni feeling confused but aroused at the same time. pic.twitter.com/sGypl9KtrA— H (@heathr__) June 10, 2020
It’s been 24 hours and I still haven’t recovered from #365dni where is my mafia man?? How do I feel about being kidnapped? Why was it in 3 languages? Was that old guy his dad or his boss? WHERE IS MY MAFIA MAN? What is up with her parents?? pic.twitter.com/BNvMyKfoTS— ELOISE (@EaganElo) June 10, 2020
Singles taking up notes while watching #365dni #365days pic.twitter.com/ggSVxfnvqM— s (@TypoDevi) June 11, 2020
My spirit’s not sitting right with #365dni trending when just the other day sexual assault was circulating the TL.— Asiyah (@asiyahali) June 11, 2020
Everything he did before he got consent was assault.
Also. Stockholm Syndrome. HELLO!
Roughing up is fine ONLY IF there is consentpic.twitter.com/GSMirZfkAU
That ending #365days #365dni pic.twitter.com/DEjV52Zshm— 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓮jackson VP (@baby_monett) June 11, 2020
The ending of #365dni confused the hell outta me. pic.twitter.com/nmDfQGPG4J— Yanna (@sweetbrwnalmond) June 11, 2020
Imma need the second movie of #365days #365dni— 𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓮jackson VP (@baby_monett) June 11, 2020
how much money did they put on this shitty ass movie??? #365dni pic.twitter.com/sleIiTjPjy— den | tgcf4 (@yubinwife) June 11, 2020
Can an Italian mafia gangster just kidnap me too 😩😩 #365dni pic.twitter.com/0Qbl8HVURS— Ayodele Alade (@dholarpoh08) June 11, 2020
Come to think of it #365dni has no real storyline, it’s just a cinematic porn video— DaRrEn WaNliSs 🇯🇲 (@datcameraguy) June 11, 2020
massimo torricelli made christian grey look like a little horny teenager #365dni pic.twitter.com/rl3TPUMdvy— 𝐚𝐧𝐠 ☾ #BLM (@geelanium) June 9, 2020
Me the whole time watching #365dni : pic.twitter.com/U9cCGJx14i— J🎋 (@jvdxmxi) June 10, 2020
So i watched #365dni on Netflix ...and i don’t even say shit like this but THAT BOAT Scene like gottdamn ...this movie puts #50shadesofgrey TO SHAMEEEEE and makes it look PG pic.twitter.com/LXyokQLDuj— Marquise DeVon (@how1see1t) June 11, 2020
Me on my way to Italy after watching #365dni #365days pic.twitter.com/U9H2XDEiik— Massimo wife me (@jaded_african) June 10, 2020
So is @netflix giving us a sequel to #365dni ??? Like.... please.— Rae △⃒⃘ (@ItsRavenBro_) June 11, 2020
Ok so none of y’all was worried that Laura was gonna have a heart attack every time she and Massimo did it? #365dninetflix #365dni #365daysnetflix pic.twitter.com/SxOh2NZNsf— Neo⚡️ (@MostlyNeo) June 11, 2020
Am i the only one who thought #365dni was literally awful. pic.twitter.com/oOMuSCgU9J— Abby (@_abby_nichols) June 10, 2020
All the 365 dni fans right now 😂#365dni pic.twitter.com/6yeF1e7B5o— Des 🤎🧘🏾♀️ (@just__dez) June 9, 2020
So this guy made me tweet for the first time....— Nini Kull (@Nini_Kull) June 9, 2020
Damn I love Massimo💕🥰💋#bestmovie of the year#365dni pic.twitter.com/11ZjxPADxC
And here we thought, summer couldn't get hotter!