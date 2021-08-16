Featuring a stellar cast, Amazon Prime Video is back with the second season of Modern Love. Directed by Andrew Rannells, the series stars Kit Harington, Tobias Menzies, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, Lucy Boynton and Garrett Hedlund.

Based on the weekly column published by The New York Times that explores love and relationships, this romantic comedy anthology is a must-watch.

So, if you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Finishing the lovely #ModernLove2 and realising how much of a lil cheerful blessing it is💫🌷❤️‍🩹 — Prachi Sarmalkar (@SarmalkarPrachi) August 14, 2021

#ModernLove2 ep 5 has my heart - I was kinda worried after 3 and 4 didn't really land for me but man it's so sweet. More crying on the weekend 👍👍 — Karan (@kranybaby) August 14, 2021

@driverminnie jesus mary and joesph I've not cried so much watching a program ever .. #ModernLove2 — rhc1368 (@rhc1368) August 13, 2021

What a tearjerker EP 1.

Can't wait to watch the rest. #ModernLove2 — D (@SunshineOnRent) August 14, 2021

Just the first episode, I'm in tears already. #ModernLove2 — Mumtaz (@heydambis) August 14, 2021

Started #ModernLove2 and Minnie Driver is in the first episode! I love her. Episode made me weep though. Looking forward to the rest as the first series of #ModernLove was 😍❤️ — Sarah (@sarahwithanh_xo) August 13, 2021

Minnie Driver and Don Wycherley need a series together. Loved their characters in #ModernLove2 pic.twitter.com/40HvqaPWYA — Brenda Drumm - Tobin (@BrendaDrumm) August 16, 2021

Offcourse they had to make GoT reference 😂#ModernLove2 pic.twitter.com/ILE4UhbDIQ — Namrata 🦋 (@Nam_Ranta) August 15, 2021

This scene of #ModernLove2 was perfect.

Tom’s happy face as he drove the Stag for the first time was amazing. But the ‘panic’ as Minnie wants to drive and he let her: priceless. pic.twitter.com/M3ZZ4szKxP — Antje (@havers_barbara) August 15, 2021

lucy was so amazing in #ModernLove2 so proud of her!!! pic.twitter.com/IchGmZWvAr — lucy 🦋 (@maddenslucy) August 13, 2021

One episode into it and it's living up to the expectation.

Loved the first episode and I am sure others are awesome too, will know that soon#ModernLove2 #ModernLove https://t.co/tNyfIO6eTX — What's in a name (@_chaosandorder) August 13, 2021

Wasn’t emotionally prepared to watch an episode of #ModernLove2 with a coffee first thing on a Sunday morning. @driverminnie performance is beautifully under-stated. Right, off out in the sunshine. Happy Sunday everyone. ❤️ — Paul Sylvester (@paulsylvester75) August 15, 2021

#ModernLove2 was all that was needed in my romance deprived life ❤️@PrimeVideoIN @modernlovetv — Purva Shethji (@PurvaShethji) August 14, 2021

Umm I’m crying in the first 20 minutes of #ModernLove #ModernLove2 — CalliENTE (@cal_sue02) August 14, 2021

Me: I can function as a human being.

Also me, after watching #ModernLove2: pic.twitter.com/l4nhIjE5uZ — Dr Eleonora H. (@OnTheHOtTinROOf) August 13, 2021

Why is every episode of #ModernLove2 so perfectly directed and acted that you legit feel like your the main character. — Mia Wallace (@emileeeeybaxter) August 16, 2021

I'm still in the very first episode of #ModernLove2 and I'm already crying 😭😭 — Marilù Iacona (@itsrilu) August 14, 2021

