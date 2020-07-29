It is that time of the year again, where all the nominations for award seasons are making their way to our watchlist. Unlike all the other years, here's to hoping this year you'll finally be able to hibernate and binge-watch all these shows.



With the release of 2020 Emmy nominations, here are a few hand-picked Emmy approved shows that will keep you company amidst this horrid year:

1. Little Fires Everywhere available on Disney+ Hotstar

Based on Celeste Ng's novel, this limited drama series raises the relevant questions of race, sexuality and the suppressed class difference. Starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in lead roles, this show unravels an intriguing story of motherhood while portraying the different aspects of it.

This show has been nominated for the Best Limited Series and Kerry Washington has been nominated under the category of best actress in a limited series.

2. The Morning Show available on Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston is back with Michael Scott a.k.a Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon in this brand new series that unravels the lives, secrets and stories of people who host the morning show.

Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell from this show have been nominated for the best actor and actress in a drama series. The show has also bagged 4 more nominations in different categories.

3. Schitt's Creek available on Netflix

This comedy series revolves around a millionaire family who suddenly goes bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is a small town i.e Schitt's Creek. Sporting flawless performances, progressive representations of love and a fresh take on humour, Schitt's Creek is one of the most underrated sitcoms.

The last season of Schitt's Creek was nominated 15 times. All four leads have been nominated for awards in their category.

4. Unorthodox available on Netflix

Based on the autobiography of Deborah Feldman, this limited-drama series raises valid questions on faith, life, human courage and the right and will to live on your own terms. This is Netflix's first series which is primarily in Yiddish.

Shira Haas has been nominated for the best actress in a limited series while the show has been nominated under the category of best-limited series.

5.The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel available on Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1950s, Mariam Maisel along with her agent Sussie Mayers breaks the stereotypical shackles of society in order to be independent and establish her career as a budding female comedian. In fact, she very effortlessly proves all your "women aren't funny" connotations wrong.

The show has 20 nominations, including best comedy and best lead actress in a comedy series for Rachel Brosnahan.

6. Euphoria available on Disney+ Hotstar

This Zendaya starrer drama series will change the way you look at highschool-drama. The show primarily revolves around the life of a troubled 17-year-old drug addict, Rue who is straight out of rehab with no plans to stay clean. She finds her muse when she bumps into Jules, a transgender girl who's looking for where she belongs.

Zendaya received her first Emmy nomination for her role in Euphoria.

7. The Handmaid's Tale available on Amazon Prime Video

This futuristic dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood's novel will give you goosebumps. Elisabeth Moss' character June Osborne risks her life to fight against the conservative, unjust system to bring a revolution of change, with an aim to go back to her old life.

The show has been nominated under the category of the best drama series, along with other categories.

8. The Good Place available on Netflix

Wondering what happens to you when you die? Somewhere between heaven and hell, there lies an unconventional place i.e the good place that hosts the afterlife. But how good exactly is this 'good place'? Binge now to find out.

The show has been nominated under a lot of categories including best show in comedy, best actor in a comedy, best supporting actor and actress in a comedy .

9. Killing Eve

This thriller-drama revolves around an MI5 female spy Eve(Sandra Oh) sets on an adventure to chase a very talented yet psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jody Comer). After a series of events, they realise that their lives and fates are interconnected.

Apart from being nominated under the Best Show in Drama, both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer have been nominated for Best Actress in a drama series.

10. Dead To Me available on Netflix

This dark comedy explores the weirdly funny sides of grief, loss and forgiveness after Jen--a recent sardonic widow is on a spree to find her husband's 'hit and run' killer.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini both got nominated for the best actress in comedy series while the show got nominated for the best show in comedy.

11. The Crown available on Netflix

As Olivia Colman supersedes Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the season of The Crown, watch her rule her reign as she fearlessly upholds the crown in modern days.

Olivia Colman got nominated for the best actress in a drama series.

12. Watchmen available on Diseny+ Hotstar

Watchmen rocked the comic book industry when it launched in 1986. The release of the TV series witnesses masked vigilantes who are treated as criminals by government agencies, action-packed drama erupts when some come together to start a mutiny while others aim to stop it before it yields chaos.

According to sources, the show is leading the charts with around 26 nominations.

13. Stranger Things available on Netflix

What happens when 80s pop culture unites with science fiction? An ultimate drama-series with strange phenomena is created.

The show got nominated under the best drama category.

14. The Kominsky Method available on Netflix

This comic-series unravels the life of an aging actor who once savored his brush with fame and is now all set to turn into an acting coach to earn a living.

Michael Douglas got nominated for the best actor in a comedy series while the show got nominated under the category of best comedy.

15. Succession available on Disney Hotstar+

This satirical drama revolves around the Logan family who controls the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, things change when their father steps down from his influential position, giving rise to sibling rivalries.

Amongst other nominations, the show is leading the board for actors in a supporting drama with three nominees.

16. Black-Ish

This comic series follows the life of an African-American family of 9 and their everyday woes.

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross both got nominated for the best actor and actress in a comedy series, respectively.

17. Unbelievable available on Netflix

Based on a series of true events, this limited series revolves around the story of a teenager who was brutally raped and no one believed her story when she reported the incident, until rape cases with similar patterns started happening all over the country.

The show got nominated under the best-limited series, while Toni Collette got nominated for the best supporting actress under the same category.

18. Insecure available on Disney + Hostar

Two BFFs Issa and Molly belong to the same social background and have seen life through facing similar experiences. This comic-drama revolves around how the duo always finds a solution to their problems by facing them together.



Issa Rae got nominated for the best actress in a comedy while Yvonne Orji got nominated for the best-supporting actress in a comedy and the show nominated under the best comedy.

19. Better Call Saul available on Netflix

Watch the journey of an ex-con artist who turns into a small-time attorney and decides to channelise his moral-less alter-ego Saul to transform into a ruthless criminal lawyer.

The show got nominated under the best drama while Giancarlo Esposito got nominated for the best supporting actor in a drama series.

20. Curb Your Enthusiasm available on Disney + Hostar

This comedy-drama series revolves around the life of Larry David who is a famous television writer and producer. The show unravels the various misadventures Larry gets into with his friends and celebrity colleagues in Los Angeles.

The show got nominated for best comedy.

21. Sticks & Stones by Dave Chappel

With his dark humour, watch Dave Chappel's take on gun culture, drugs and celebrity scandals in his refreshing special.

The show got nominated under the category of outstanding writing for a variety special.

22. Douglas by Hannah Gadsby available on Netflix

In her second special, Hannah Gadsby humorously digs into the deeper complexities of being popularity, identity and what it is like to be a woman.

The show got nominated under the category of outstanding writing for a variety special.

BRB, getting a bowl of popcorn and trying to catch up on these amazing Emmy approved shows before the award season!