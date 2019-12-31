Looking for something mushy to watch this holiday season? Well, romance is in the air and nobody does it better than K-Dramas. Here are 22 dramas that will melt your heart this freezing winter. 

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Lee Jong-suk plays a young editor who falls in love with his childhood friend who is desperate for a job after her divorce. What follows is an adorable series of events as they both begin working together and uncover hidden feelings. 


Watch it here.

romance is a bonus book Korean dramas
Source: Hello Kpop

Her Private Life 

An undercover fan-girl has a new boss at her art gallery but what happens when she becomes a part of a scandal with her favourite idol. Will her boss help her? Yes. Will they fall in love? Duh. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas her private life
Source: Dramabeans

The Lonely and Great God – Goblin 

Also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, this 2017 show follows the story of an immortal Goblin who is looking for his bride to put him out of his misery, with help from his grim reaper housemate. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas The Lonely and Great God – Goblin
Source: Jakarta post

Thirty But Seventeen 

Referred to as Still 17 by some websites, it follows the love story between a 30-year-old man and a woman who woke up from a coma after 13 years and is still mentally 17. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas Thirty But Seventeen
Source: Koreaportal

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Based on a novel of the same name, Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young starer is a quirky and cute romance that'll have you hooked from the first episode. After an ambitious yet oblivious man's secretary announces that she is about to resign, he realises that he is lost without her.  


Watch it here.

korean dramas What's Wrong With Secretary Kim
Source: Dramabeans

Oh My Venus

An unhealthy 33-year-old realises that she needs to change her lifestyle and coincidently bumps into a trailer who she can blackmail into transforming her life. As the show progresses, you watch the two fall head over heels in love with each other. 


Watch it here.

Korean drama oh my Venus
Source: Viki

Cheese In The Trap

Two university students find themselves bumping into each other time and again. As they grow closer, she is sure there is something wrong with him but is still attracted to his dark demeanor. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas cheese in the trap
Source: Asianwiki

One Spring Night

She is in a troubled relationship on the verge of marriage, he is a single dad. But the two can't help falling in love with each other given how compatible they are. 


Watch it here.

korean drama one spring night
Source: thefangirlverdict

Descendants of the Sun

A soldier falls in love with a doctor only to find out that he has to leave Korea soon. The two break-up but years later find themselves on a mission in the same country and fall in love again. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas Descendants of the Sun
Source: Viu

My First First Love

A college drop-out, a runaway family friend, and his long-time childhood friend decide to crash with their best friend who lives by himself in a large house. What follows is their first encounters with love, betrayal and jealousy. 


Watch it here.

korean drama My First First Love
Source: Kdramacrazy

Doctor Stranger 

A young doctor decides to flee North Korea with his girlfriend, but things don't go as planned and the two lose each other. Once he begins to put his life together in South Korea, a woman who looks just like his girlfriend arrives and she has a mysterious past as well. 


Watch it here.

korean drams doctor stranger
Source: we heart it

Heirs 

Also called The Inheritors, this show is basically Korean Gossip Girl and is set in a school for the uber-rich who are bound to take over businesses in the future. 


Watch it here.

korean drama the heirs
Source: Joonni

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A woman who is born with superhuman strength finds her calling as the bodyguard to a rich businessman. Though she has a crush on someone else, she knows that they are more than friends. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Source: Dramabeans

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

A young woman undergoes plastic surgery to avoid bullying but it backfires once people notice that she has had surgery done. But she navigates through university life with courage and confidence. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Source: Kdramacrazy

Hotel Del Luna

This show follows the story of a manager and owner of a hotel that caters only to ghosts that are passing through. Slightly spooky yet charming, the show has a lot to offer. 


Watch it here.

Hotel Del Luna korean dramas
Source: Starmometer

While You Were Sleeping 

A prosecutor, a reporter and a cop can see the future and find themselves tangled up in the lives of criminals. All while trying to figure out their feelings for each other. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas while you were sleeping
Source: Jediprincess

Suspicious Partner

Two prosecutors come together to find a psychopath murderer but find that the truth is actually a huge part of their past. 


Watch it here.

korean dramas suspicious partner
Source: Koreaportal

Touch Your Heart

An actress plays a secretary to prepare for a role and falls in love with her boss who is too shy to make the first move. 


Watch it here.

touch your heart korean drama
Source: Viu

Clean With Passion For Now 

Based on the Webtoon of the same name, this Netflix show follows the story of a young employee at a cleaning company who falls in love with her boss. But does their passion for cleaning bring them closer or drive them apart?


Watch it here.

clean with passion for now korean dramas
Source: Netizen drama

Beauty Inside

She becomes a different person for 7 days a month, quite literally. Will he be able to love every person she transforms into? 


Watch it here.

korean dramas beauty inside
Source: Blogspot

Search: WWW

Three women in their late thirties compete at the top two competing web portal companies while trying to sort out their personal lives. 


Watch it here.

search www korean dramas
Source: Kdramacrazy

Fight For My Way

Three friends who've been underdogs all their lives are trying to make it big into careers that they are barely qualified for. 


Watch it here.

fight for my way korean drama
Source: Blogspot

How many can you watch before the decade ends? 