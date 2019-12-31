Looking for something mushy to watch this holiday season? Well, romance is in the air and nobody does it better than K-Dramas. Here are 22 dramas that will melt your heart this freezing winter.

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Lee Jong-suk plays a young editor who falls in love with his childhood friend who is desperate for a job after her divorce. What follows is an adorable series of events as they both begin working together and uncover hidden feelings.





Her Private Life

An undercover fan-girl has a new boss at her art gallery but what happens when she becomes a part of a scandal with her favourite idol. Will her boss help her? Yes. Will they fall in love? Duh.





The Lonely and Great God – Goblin



Also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, this 2017 show follows the story of an immortal Goblin who is looking for his bride to put him out of his misery, with help from his grim reaper housemate.





Thirty But Seventeen

Referred to as Still 17 by some websites, it follows the love story between a 30-year-old man and a woman who woke up from a coma after 13 years and is still mentally 17.





What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Based on a novel of the same name, Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young starer is a quirky and cute romance that'll have you hooked from the first episode. After an ambitious yet oblivious man's secretary announces that she is about to resign, he realises that he is lost without her.





Oh My Venus

An unhealthy 33-year-old realises that she needs to change her lifestyle and coincidently bumps into a trailer who she can blackmail into transforming her life. As the show progresses, you watch the two fall head over heels in love with each other.





Cheese In The Trap

Two university students find themselves bumping into each other time and again. As they grow closer, she is sure there is something wrong with him but is still attracted to his dark demeanor.





One Spring Night

She is in a troubled relationship on the verge of marriage, he is a single dad. But the two can't help falling in love with each other given how compatible they are.





Descendants of the Sun

A soldier falls in love with a doctor only to find out that he has to leave Korea soon. The two break-up but years later find themselves on a mission in the same country and fall in love again.





My First First Love

A college drop-out, a runaway family friend, and his long-time childhood friend decide to crash with their best friend who lives by himself in a large house. What follows is their first encounters with love, betrayal and jealousy.





Doctor Stranger

A young doctor decides to flee North Korea with his girlfriend, but things don't go as planned and the two lose each other. Once he begins to put his life together in South Korea, a woman who looks just like his girlfriend arrives and she has a mysterious past as well.





Heirs

Also called The Inheritors, this show is basically Korean Gossip Girl and is set in a school for the uber-rich who are bound to take over businesses in the future.





Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A woman who is born with superhuman strength finds her calling as the bodyguard to a rich businessman. Though she has a crush on someone else, she knows that they are more than friends.





My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

A young woman undergoes plastic surgery to avoid bullying but it backfires once people notice that she has had surgery done. But she navigates through university life with courage and confidence.





Hotel Del Luna

This show follows the story of a manager and owner of a hotel that caters only to ghosts that are passing through. Slightly spooky yet charming, the show has a lot to offer.





While You Were Sleeping

A prosecutor, a reporter and a cop can see the future and find themselves tangled up in the lives of criminals. All while trying to figure out their feelings for each other.





Suspicious Partner

Two prosecutors come together to find a psychopath murderer but find that the truth is actually a huge part of their past.





Touch Your Heart

An actress plays a secretary to prepare for a role and falls in love with her boss who is too shy to make the first move.





Clean With Passion For Now

Based on the Webtoon of the same name, this Netflix show follows the story of a young employee at a cleaning company who falls in love with her boss. But does their passion for cleaning bring them closer or drive them apart?





Beauty Inside

She becomes a different person for 7 days a month, quite literally. Will he be able to love every person she transforms into?





Search: WWW

Three women in their late thirties compete at the top two competing web portal companies while trying to sort out their personal lives.





Fight For My Way

Three friends who've been underdogs all their lives are trying to make it big into careers that they are barely qualified for.





How many can you watch before the decade ends?