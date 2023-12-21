Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has now hit the theatres. Ever since the actor made an announcement, his fans have been waiting for this movie to be released and now that the movie is here, the internet cannot contain its excitement.

The movie revolves around an unlawful backdoor route, Donkey Flight, which immigrants use to enter countries like Canada, The UK and The USA. The teaser introduces us to four friends, who wish to visit foreign lands and embark on a life-changing journey.

The internet has given its review and here’s what they think of the movie:

#Dunki The best movie of SRK this year for sure.



A roller coaster ride filled with fun, laughter, emotions & more and an impactful social message. A perfect family entertainer, gonna make you cry for sure.



A Rajkumar Hirani Flim! pic.twitter.com/duVVbJ7O6f — Snehil (@snehil49) December 21, 2023

#Dunki is emotional in parts with Soulful Music by Pritam . @vickykaushal09 as ShikuSingh can be remembered . HIRANI & SRK'S Show . As movie are Number games lets See how far this will reach !! @iamsrk 💫 @taapsee ❤️ https://t.co/2OBmA3CBtU — . (@Ravi_ssmbfan) December 21, 2023

hirani thought he would make audience feel like veer zara but 🤦‍♂️



worst reunion moment ever in a mainstream cinema….#Dunki pic.twitter.com/9UDWjZEGpD — Mr. Stark (@being_adhiraj) December 21, 2023

2 minute English test scene is an absolute laugh riot 🤣 #Dunki — vivek (@VvkTweets) December 21, 2023

#Dunki EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT !

AVERAGE COMEDY , NO HEARTTOUCHING EMOTIONS , WORST ACTING BY #SRK𓃵

The main HIGHLIGHTS of this movie is #VickyKaushal , just for him I will rate this film as ⭐️⭐️ /5 #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow #DunkiDay #DunkiReviews #DunkiDisaster pic.twitter.com/0bMUzxJQLc — TBH REVIEW (@arnikhazra4) December 21, 2023

Interval 😀



2 scenes i felt so emotional. https://t.co/VzKcNm7MqR — . (@Ravi_ssmbfan) December 21, 2023

Really liked the movie,good story. 2nd half is a little bit slow. All 5 charteres acting great, loved the SRK and vicky kaushal acting. Emotional and heart touching lines.Good message to the people who want to leave the country.Rajkumar hirani 🙌 #Dunki #SRK pic.twitter.com/5FRqBwDKpI — AniL ☮ (@pencilina09) December 21, 2023

#Dunki will be a global talk that’s for sure.



It will touch every NRI LIVING Abroad or whoever tried to go abroad or living in abroad.



Rajkumar Hirani & Shah Rukh khan made a masterpiece for Indian cinema to pride for Globally. #DunkiReview #DunkiReviews #DunkiStorm #SRK pic.twitter.com/Xnzz3ItubA — Srk zabra fans (@series455430) December 21, 2023

#Dunki – 4.5/5



Excellent. Heartwarming. Masterpiece. Hilarious. Second half excels. Will be remembered for ages to come. Has ATBB verdict written all-over it. — Helvin Cardoz ❤️ (@CardozHelvin) December 21, 2023

#Dunki didn't work for me, the emotions didn't land and the lead pair chemistry was a miss. Didn't find the Hirani mark. Curious to see how it performs at BO!!! #DunkiReview pic.twitter.com/tGn6jp7qU6 — Sai Deepak (@Sai_Deepak22) December 21, 2023

Laughter therapy totally in 1st half

Hirani sahab genius 🙇

Vicky Kaushal 🥹 SRK ❤️❤️#DunkiReview #Dunki



HUM DUNKI MARENGE https://t.co/irweTthwUX pic.twitter.com/XYWybE3qbg — Gambhir 𓃵 (@Karn975) December 21, 2023

I am half way through #Dunki and can't express how good it is! I hope the second half is as good! #DunkiReview #SRK 💞 — manik Shah (@ManikShah02) December 21, 2023

#Dunki Vicky Kaushal and Anil Grover are impressive. That being said the film wont go to the league of Munnabhai and 3 idiots. The topic is not universal like it worked for 3 idiots or even PK. But definitely a very good entertaining film. #DunkiReview really enjoyed #LutPutGaya — amit dadhich (@amit12354) December 21, 2023

Raju Hirani has delivered a masterpiece once again.Dunki will be 3rd blockbuster of SRK this year.Only Hirani can make u laugh and cry within seconds..No director in India can direct a social drama better than Hirani.Vicky kaushal's one of the best work.Among SRK's finest movies — FAEQUE NISHAT (@NishatFaeque) December 21, 2023

Very good First half, followed by decent second half, could’ve been trimmed for 10 mins atleast. Vicky Kaushal stole the show, Overall a very Good film, but not #RajkumarHirani’s best, 3.5/5 Congratulations!!! @iamsrk 🔥🎉👏🏻 #Dunki #DunkiReview #ShaRukhKhan — Zenitsu Agatsuma (@ManasS29) December 21, 2023

#DunkiFirstDayFirstShow movie is Superhit . Content is king and srk is badshah. Vicky kaushal proves he is the best actor of his generation and Hirani proves he is the best commercial movie director in Bollywood. #Dunki @SRKsVampire_ @SRKUniverse @SRKFC_PUNE @Srk_bangalore — Ayush Bhatt (@TruthSeeker4Ind) December 21, 2023

BRB, I’m going to book my tickets right away!