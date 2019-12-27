Joe Goldberg is back with the second season of You on Netflix. While the man surely has vowed to change his 'inappropriate' ways this season and has changed everything about him (including his name), we're sure this plan will have a loophole.

So if you're planning to binge watch season 2 of the series, here's what the people of Twitter think about it.

Me, dealing with the fact that I just binged 10 hours worth of episodes of a show that I have been waiting to come back for a year #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/r8YyHfHRwi — Jax (@Jaxytweets) December 27, 2019

Me thinking Joe and Love's meeting was purely a coincidence #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/GZhGHv3Fdz — Divyansha Dongre (@namelesssdiv) December 26, 2019

#YouNetflix

joe: *is truly psychotic*



girl he’s obsessed with: *turns out to be just as psychotic as him*



joe: pic.twitter.com/LLQRrpGknj — maddie (@maddieepaiggge) December 27, 2019

Me before Beck died: Ugh she’s so annoying.

Me now, when Joe brings her up: You leave Guinevere Beck ALONE she was a pure soul who DID NOT DESERVE TO DIE-#YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/8cbZrmS7RC — Vanessa (@VNessa94) December 26, 2019

All season 2 showed me was that women will accept you for who you are, but as soon as the woman has the same tendencies men can’t handle it. #YouNetflix #You #YOUSEASON2 pic.twitter.com/kLFPKgWSNc — Stella Nicole (@StellaNicole_7) December 26, 2019

episode 9 & 10 of You season 2 summed up: #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/HQuoFyX9cZ — susie 🦋 (@tinaboebinatwo) December 26, 2019

Me after seeing the last scene of season two #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/EuxcqENlAp — Vanessa Lorena (@Vanessa28645212) December 26, 2019

Me waiting for Season 3 of You on Netflix #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/nn8NaS90hW — Anime Lover (@AnimeLo73903087) December 27, 2019

me tasting this new toxic identity of Joe and this new season#younetflix pic.twitter.com/66MTKZUHSa — мανi ⧗ BW TRAILER (@thefeministfire) December 26, 2019

me watching joe and his toxic ass for the next 10 hrs #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/DLWvJMq0gq — nadine (@nadinurr) December 27, 2019

Joe when he said he wasn’t going to get obsessed with anyone else and then he saw Love #YouNetflix #Youseason2 pic.twitter.com/OAJL3MN28Q — Nightwing is Daddy (@Love_Timerea_) December 26, 2019

That fucking ending to #YouNetflix where is the justice for Candace, Beck, and Delilah?? pic.twitter.com/IiELsiePqq — billium 💙 (@softsleafs) December 27, 2019

I went into watching You season 2 hoping Candace would blow up Joe's life and get Beck and herself some justice, but now? #YouNetflix #YOUSEASON2 pic.twitter.com/AgkLA0BhTb — Gabriella✨🇵🇷 (@gabpac13) December 27, 2019

I'm watching #YouNetflix and im on episode one and there's something off about that manic dream pixie dream girl that Joe is following like that bitch look she about to match his crazy i swear to god like she just showed up at his place like what... she gone kill that man pic.twitter.com/3DPvDpPLjI — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) December 27, 2019

The twist on this season of You >>>>>>>> perfection #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/UAgbCUt0HB — B. Bostic ♈ (@iBrandonB) December 26, 2019

Joe has better chemistry with Delilah than Love who seems to have sexual chemistry with her twin brother. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/tyfQCloYYY — . (@mjgchick) December 27, 2019

This is how Joe looks when he goes out stalking with his little cap on as a “disguise” #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/3lKZmY6rVr — zara (@babybatzara) December 26, 2019

