Netflix's latest romantic comedy, Love Wedding Repeat comes with an impressive cast. StarringSam Claflin,Olivia Munn,Freida Pinto andEleanor Tomlinson, this movie had set the expectations quite high.

Here's what Twitter had to say about this Netflix original.

Love wedding repeat was so funny wtf — YHLQMDLG 🥀 (@PeachyVal__) April 15, 2020

Just watched #LoveWeddingRepeat and my god was it boring. You could have done so much with the premise but it ended up being so slow. Only one or two good jokes in a full film of rambling. — Emma Bacon 🍑 (@EmmaFunhaus) April 10, 2020

Let me save you the trouble. If you’re thinking of watching “Love, Wedding, Repeat”, don’t — Rita Issa (@DrRitaIssa) April 12, 2020

Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix one of the cringiest ROM Coms I’ve seen but watching it with bae had me ROLLING!!! Definitely a decent couples watch Lmaoo — Ri0... (@Rio_Robinson91) April 15, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat questions: why would you invite your bro’s Ex to your wedding? Are Bryan and Hayley really that close? Why did Hayley admit to anything in the first timeline? How did Marc know the location of the wedding? <3 pic.twitter.com/IaXsCSosPY — TopTierGenderqueer (@TTGenderqueer) April 11, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat What a funny movie! I fell on the floor laughing. Amazing screenplay !! — Gomateshwara (@CitizensForDem1) April 12, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat Sidney is the worst character ever to be created for film, never wanted to test someone's jaw strength so much in my life. — ☮️ (@peacey_pants) April 11, 2020

watching love wedding repeat on netflix like pic.twitter.com/mEfHMDtUh7 — gisselle ! (@xqisselle) April 13, 2020

If you need a belly laughingly funny film to cheer you up in this unsettling world I highly recommend Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix, I am in TEARS — Ciara Baker (@Ciaraaa_B) April 13, 2020

I’m 20 minutes into Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix and almost every character is super annoying. I hope it gets better. #LoveWeddingRepeat — Meredith Schorr (@MeredithSchorr) April 10, 2020

Watched Love Wedding Repeat. Promised a mash up of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Sliding Doors, delivered piles of cringe and dick jokes. Wasted cast. Wasted Italian setting.

For a genre that is supposedly so easy, amazing how many movies that aren't romantic or funny get made. — Nicola Davidson 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇿 (@NicolaMDavidson) April 12, 2020

i'm forgiving sam claflin for love wedding repeat because he gave us love, rosie (2014) — emily zhu (@emdashzhu) April 14, 2020

I can’t get over the wasted potential of #LoveWeddingRepeat. Like, there were lots of interesting things there. But the execution is so fucking STUPID. Like, who let this film happen? It’s shockingly bad! <3 pic.twitter.com/6LnmyIvwGr — TopTierGenderqueer (@TTGenderqueer) April 11, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat is terrible and cringe worthy. I had to turn it off roughly 45 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/otNvhstEsF — Sarah (@SmartSarah87) April 14, 2020

Am I the only one who thought it wasn’t that bad??? #LoveWeddingRepeat pic.twitter.com/ws5ppteWix — Kay (@KaylaJayLove) April 12, 2020

love wedding repeat is really a whole 1 hour 40 minutes movie in ONE wedding reception. talk about time wasters pic.twitter.com/ewTrPHGzFU — soo (@thankyungsoo) April 10, 2020

the only good thing about Love Wedding Repeat was the look that Freida Pinto was serving pic.twitter.com/NmyjByKhpw — _ (@ddl_needylover) April 13, 2020

I'm watching Love Wedding Repeat and literally none of these men know how to listen to anyone????? — j (@dgalseoghn) April 15, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat was awful, the only thing that made me feel like I didnt waste 2 hours of my life was @samclaflin telling a guy to "fuck off" right at the end

I need to watch 30 90s romcoms to get over that

\/ me throughout the whole thing pic.twitter.com/oDECQb09BO — Gracey (@graceoldham21) April 14, 2020

#LoveWeddingRepeat was so wretched I am flushing it out of my brain with Four Weddings and a Funeral (streaming on @STARZ). — Alonso Duralde 🌹🎄 (@ADuralde) April 15, 2020

Everyone said don’t watch love wedding repeat it’s horrible. So I watched it. It was in fact horrible. 🤢 Even sam claffin can’t save the movie. — Fazreen (@fzreenazwar) April 15, 2020

