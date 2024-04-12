Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, even before its release, had made a home in our hearts – thanks to its brilliant music album and stellar star cast.

The movie revolves around Amar Singh Chamkila, a renowned singer, who was assassinated at the age of 27, along with his wife, Amarjot, in Mehsampur in 1988.

If you are planning to watch the movie, here are some tweets to read before streaming it:

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is Imtiaz Ali at his finest. The songs, story and the commentary on Punjab's flawed notions of morality is top-notch. Cannot recommend it enough. Pls go watch. — Deepansh Duggal (@Deepansh75) April 12, 2024

@diljitdosanjh Watching amar Singh chamkila. That innocence on your face. My God, this is the real talent. Paaji 🙏🙏 — vijay pratap yadav (@vijaypratapyad5) April 12, 2024

#chamkila do watch this awesome peace of movie, excellent performance by @diljitdosanjh. Super music from @arrahman what an combination of music with story telling. Do what this creation of @1mti4z_ali on on @NetflixIndia ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Shubhank Jha (@JhaShubhank) April 12, 2024

just saw amar singh chamkila . out of this world — kabir (@kaaaaaabir) April 12, 2024

Now that it’s out I can finally say this in public — #Chamkila is one of those films that makes me proud to be at Netflix. Among my favourite films of all time. — Sugandha (@sugandhanisa) April 12, 2024

The opening sequence of chamkila itself puts most contemporary hindi filmmakers to shame



Imtiaz Ali is one of a kind❤️ — Surya (@Alabarfi_) April 12, 2024

25 mins into Chamkila and GOAT Imtiaz proves why he is one of the greatest Indian directors of all time — A Z I Z (@iMalfoyRKF) April 12, 2024

Chamkila was a good watch — sheesh (@isthissheesh) April 12, 2024

I just finished #AmarSinghChamkila by #ImtiazAli



Absolute perfection. I waited all my life for this biopic. Everyone that came before me, would tell stories about the duo of Amarjot & Chamkila. @diljitdosanjh with a performance that be spoken about for the rest of history! pic.twitter.com/wrWaPqJsWK — j t ✪ (@kingcurry69) April 12, 2024

Imtiaz ali has truly captured the essence of Chamkila. Hus music was always above excellence but nuances For ex Chup chup ke chamkila sunna was always a thing growing up he shows that beautifuly in the movie — NM (@urbanpendu00) April 12, 2024

Happy tears

Imtiaz the master is back #Chamkila #Netflix is just brilliant from performances to cinematography to brilliant music 🎧 just a brilliant comeback from Imtiaz and his combo with Punjab never disappoints remember Jab we Met well his best work after 2007 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️❤️ — karan malhotra🌟 |करण| (@imkmalhotra) April 12, 2024

1 line for #Chamkila – An Imtiaz Ali film



The line is true – #Chamkila is not possible without @diljitdosanjh — D K (@din12328) April 12, 2024

10 minutes into watching Amar Chamkila and this one looks like a blockbuster movie. #AmarSinghChamkila — Sumit (@Half_Fri) April 12, 2024

#Chamkila what a cinema!! We just lost in the world of chamkila , best part is they show Chamkila as a gray person that differs this film from other biopics, the music is outstanding,kudos to #ARR ,#ImtiajAli , movie is so engaging but climax should have been more elevated 4/5. — Yash (@Yashraj_21_06) April 12, 2024

"Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' celebrates the vibrant life of the Punjabi folk singer. Diljit Dosanjh shines as Chamkila, but the film falls short in exploring his complexities fully.

Still, a captivating ode to a musical icon. #Chamkila #ImtiazAli #DiljitDosanjh#netfli — Cinephile Review (@WandererUser) April 12, 2024

@diljitdosanjh 's portrayal of Chamkila is captivating, supported by @ParineetiChopra 's stellar performance as Amarjot. The film fearlessly explores Chamkila's journey amidst the socio-political landscape of 1980s Punjab, accompanied by an iconic soundtrack. @arrahman — Shraddha (@i_Shraddha24) April 12, 2024

Just Watched Amar Singh Chamkila.

The music, the Detailing, the BGM, the Screenplay,the writing and the Direction!

How can everything be so perfect!

Imtiaz sir, you beauty!

A. R. Rahman-Mohit-Arijit-Irshad Kamil

The Combo, The Legends, The Deadly !#AmarSinghChamkila @arrahman — Ankit (@ankit_0396) April 12, 2024

A Melodic Masterpiece Delivered with Raw Authenticity! 🙌 #ImtiazAli 's "Amar Singh Chamkila" offers a compelling glimpse into the life of the iconic Punjabi folk singer. pic.twitter.com/GXQ6gQlyMT — Shraddha (@i_Shraddha24) April 12, 2024

Diljit – AR Rehman and Imtiaz Ali have created a masterpiece. Chamkila What a Movie ❤️#Netflix #amarsinghchamkilaonnetflix #Chamkila — ALi 🇵🇰 (@ALiTahirSays) April 12, 2024

@diljitdosanjh

I never heard about chamkila before

Diljit becomes chamkila

🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/q6beg39zlY — Daljeet kaur (@Daljeet60298165) April 12, 2024

