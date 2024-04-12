Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, even before its release, had made a home in our hearts – thanks to its brilliant music album and stellar star cast.
The movie revolves around Amar Singh Chamkila, a renowned singer, who was assassinated at the age of 27, along with his wife, Amarjot, in Mehsampur in 1988.
If you are planning to watch the movie, here are some tweets to read before streaming it:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
I can’t wait to watch this movie tonight!
Top picks for you
EntertainmentHarshita Singhabout 2 months ago | 3 min read