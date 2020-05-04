After watching a fair number of shows where the female characters had little role to play, we finally have shows with female leads we can see ourselves in, telling stories, across genres, that everyone relates to. Shows like these: 

1. Unorthodox: Netflix

Unorthodox
Source: tvandmovienews

2. Never Have I Ever: Netflix

Never Have I Ever
Source: Firstpost

3. Fleabag: Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag
Source: Harpers Bazaaar

4. Little Fires Everywhere: Disney+Hotstar

Reese Witherspoon
Source: The Verge

5. Dead To Me: Netflix

Dead To Me
Source: townandcountrymag

6. Mrs. America: Disney+Hotstar

Mrs America
Source: BBC

7. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Netflix

Sabrina
Source: NBC

8. Delhi Crime: Netflix

Delhi Crime
Source: WSJ

9. Pushpavalii: Amazon Prime Video

Sumukhi Suresh
Source: Binged

10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Prime Video

Mrs. Maisel
Source: Prime Video

11. Big Little Lies: Disney+Hotstar

Firstpost
Source: Firstpost

12. The Good Place: Netflix

The Good Place
Source: VOX

13. Jessica Jones: Netflix

Jessica Jones
Source: Forbes

14. Russian Doll: Netflix

Russian Doll
Source: NYT

15. Sharp Objects: Disney+Hotstar

Sharp Objects
Source: esquire

16. Laakhon Mein Ek S2: Amazon Prime Video

Laakhon Mein EK
Source: Indian Express

17. GLOW: Netflix

Glow
Source: THR

18. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Netflix

Kimmy Schmidt
Source: Indie Wire

19. Girl Boss: Netflix

Girlboss
Source: Netflix

20. Grace and Frankie: Netflix

Grace and Frankie
Source: IMDb

21. Unbelievable: Netflix

Unbelievable
Source: Forbes

22. Euphoria: Disney+Hotstar

Euphora
Source: Indiewire

23. Good Girls: Netflix

Good Girls
Source: Vogue

24. Trinkets: Netflix

Trinkets
Source: Variety

25. Homecoming: Amazon Prime Video

Julia Roberts
Source: The Guardian

Know of any other shows that fit the bill? Let us know in the comments section below. 