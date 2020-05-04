After watching a fair number of shows where the female characters had little role to play, we finally have shows with female leads we can see ourselves in, telling stories, across genres, that everyone relates to. Shows like these:
1. Unorthodox: Netflix
2. Never Have I Ever: Netflix
3. Fleabag: Amazon Prime Video
4. Little Fires Everywhere: Disney+Hotstar
5. Dead To Me: Netflix
6. Mrs. America: Disney+Hotstar
7. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Netflix
8. Delhi Crime: Netflix
9. Pushpavalii: Amazon Prime Video
10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amazon Prime Video
11. Big Little Lies: Disney+Hotstar
12. The Good Place: Netflix
13. Jessica Jones: Netflix
14. Russian Doll: Netflix
15. Sharp Objects: Disney+Hotstar
16. Laakhon Mein Ek S2: Amazon Prime Video
17. GLOW: Netflix
18. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Netflix
19. Girl Boss: Netflix
20. Grace and Frankie: Netflix
21. Unbelievable: Netflix
22. Euphoria: Disney+Hotstar
23. Good Girls: Netflix
24. Trinkets: Netflix
25. Homecoming: Amazon Prime Video
