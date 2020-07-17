Netflix's latest reality show turns the desi arranged marriage scenario into peak reality TV drama, tailor-made for binge-watching. Indian Matchmaking follows Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Thaparia, as she helps find the right life partner for her clients.

Akshay when Sima Auntie asked what he wants in a wife.#indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/PQroPhjqb8 — Ashani (@loveashani) July 17, 2020

The reason arranged marriage is predominantly a "Desi" thing is because it is rooted in caste. Its not about finding love, it's about keeping the bloodline "pure" or some other such nonsense. This institution needs to die, not be given a Netflix special. #IndianMatchmaking — Uday (@UdaySRana) July 17, 2020

I want to be friends with someone like Nadia from #IndianMatchmaking this girl is a gem — Dee (@BushBabyEis) July 17, 2020

Netflix India's latest BS #IndianMatchmaking is regressive AF. It's sexist, obsessed with skin colour & turns women in to objects -- all things women encounter during arranged marriage proposals, yes. But why the hell is a show turning it in to a glossy showcase? — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) July 17, 2020

Nadia is BEAUTIFUL and I just love her personality... she deserves all the good things life has to offer #IndianMatchmaking — • S • 🇯🇲 (@astoldbyblondie) July 17, 2020

I honestly enjoyed #IndianMatchmaking, it just seems like Sima is trying her best with the tools she has been given — maybe: monsee (@goddamnsee) July 17, 2020

So angry that all that women have been fighting against has been glorified, given slick production value, served on a golden platter like it's something to be proud of. #IndianMatchmaking is the worst show by Netflix India. Don't @ me with your happy arranged marriage stories. — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) July 17, 2020

Aparna from #IndianMatchmaking on #Netflix has to be a long lost cousin of Davina from season 2 of married at first sight. My gosh! Both messed up in very similar ways! I can only wish her the best, but truly I don’t know any man who would be able to deal with that! 😦 — Angiee (@always_angiee) July 17, 2020

Watching Indian Matchmaking on @NetflixIndia and not sure whether to laugh or cry! #IndianMatchmaking — Niju Mohan (@NijuMohan) July 17, 2020

Fair, handsome, tall, slim, loves family, passionate stahhhppp #IndianMatchmaking — Here for rants. (@justugghh) July 17, 2020

Spent last night watching #IndianMatchmaking on @NetflixIndia. I think the Delhi Matrimonial aunty saying women are supposed to give and sacrifice to Ankita gave me chills. Ankita was right to call her out. — beforbeauty | Manavi Siddhanti (@manavisiddhanti) July 17, 2020

How the hell did #Netflix produce a program like #IndianMatchmaking?

It is wrong on so many levels. Some of these things are appalling - sexism, classism. I, however, cannot stop watching it! — finn dreamer (@finn_whitworth) July 16, 2020

Yes, I’m going to watch every episode of this show. I already have too much to say about this. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/gmHAnmUtBc — Serena Vora Chandra (@serenavora) July 16, 2020

I have gotten sucked into #IndianMatchmaking on Netflix. Arpana, ma'am, you're attitude sucks. This is why you are single. Not because you are busy. — M Scott (@whosgoin2hireme) July 16, 2020

A mom in #IndianMatchmaking said her son can’t marry anyone shorter than 5’3 but also wants the girl to adjust easily in everything. Hello you can’t even adjust to height????? — p (@apalakalypse) July 16, 2020

This show on Netflix #IndianMatchmaking is so cringey. It’s everything about indian culture I hate and I’m so glad I stood up for myself to be with someone outside of that culture and who loves me FOR ME and not just cause I’m “successful or pretty” — Priyanka Bhakta (@Priyankiee) July 16, 2020

I’m watching #IndianMatchmaking and I’m cringing so hard. Because while non desis see this as a reality show... this is kind of actually legit. People actually act like this, it’s not even fake. Ok a lil fake for the show but still — Sabrina (@Sabweena) July 16, 2020

Still unpacking the arranger marriage show. That match maker deserves every penny they pay here. #indianmatchmaking — Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) July 13, 2020

Sima Aunty is always having a feeling, Kmt #IndianMatchmaking — Hajarat (@hajarat_jose) July 17, 2020

I’m watching #IndianMatchmaking onn @netflix & I gotta say as a brown person I never realized how American TV has made me stereotype my own people. So refreshing to see. — Me (@__livenletlive_) July 17, 2020

Wow, literally worth sacrificing my sleep after a 12 hour shift @netflix #IndianMatchmaking — DILARA (@0xyg3n24) July 17, 2020

the more I watch, the more i’m convinced Sima Aunty knows her jam. Extremely entertained!! #IndianMatchmaking — sharan kaur (@sharannkaur) July 17, 2020

Indian Matchmaking on @netflix reminds me of @DatingAround but with an Auntie matching people. She would have made Dating Around even better. I’m a huuuuge fan! 🧡🤍💚❤️ #IndianMatchmaking — Allie Muchmore (@alliemuchmore) July 17, 2020

