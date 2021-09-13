Featuring a great cast, Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is finally out. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, the medical thriller stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Based on real-life events of the Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26th 2008, this gripping series explores the challenges faced by the staff of Bombay General Hospital and how a journalist tries to report all the incidents taking place on the fateful day.

If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.

Who are you watching this nail-biting thriller with?