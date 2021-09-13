Featuring a great cast, Amazon Prime Video’s Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is finally out. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, the medical thriller stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.
Based on real-life events of the Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26th 2008, this gripping series explores the challenges faced by the staff of Bombay General Hospital and how a journalist tries to report all the incidents taking place on the fateful day.
If you are in two minds and are wondering whether to give it a go or not, here are some tweets you can read before making your decision. Check it out.
Engaging storyline, brilliant performances by each and everyone! It's not a Web series, it's reality.— SWARNALI MUKHERJEE 🐼 (@itiswarnali) September 13, 2021
Thank you to all the front line workers who always rise to the challenge. Jai Hind #MumbaiDiaries2611
The best show that I watched over this weekend #MumbaiDiaries2611 .... undoubtedly worth #BingeWatch watching. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 👍👍👍👍👍— 🅿️🅰️®️Vℹ️ (@i_am_golumolu) September 13, 2021
#MumbaiDiaries2611 simply hats off ... @PrimeVideoIN #MohitRaina @shreya_dhan13 @konkonas all the casts ....direction .... Huge respect ... 🧡💛👍👏— Chandan (@ChandanSaw) September 12, 2021
@mohituraina Fantastic mohit, what a stellar performance......#MumbaiDiaries2611 ....you lived this character of Dr Kaushik Oberoi....superb ...— Sandeep dhende (@dhendesandeep) September 12, 2021
Highly recommending #MumbaiDiaries2611— SWARNALI MUKHERJEE 🐼 (@itiswarnali) September 12, 2021
#MumbaiDiaries2611 brilliantly woven events which will glue you to tv sets , dipped in all emotions pouring in through out the series … outstanding; it also showcased how news hungry media can paralysed the most covert operations in country… must watch !!!— Abhishek K Roy (@dishkiyun) September 12, 2021
@mohituraina sir you just nailed it #MumbaiDiaries2611 amazing amazing series to watch one of the best web series salute to you and the whole team sir and one more thing @Shreya kyu itna tang karti ho sabko pehle @pratikg80 k piche abb isme dimag kharab kiya... just kidding 😂— Prince pandey (@Princep69078171) September 12, 2021
After watching Mumbai dairies, I want each reporter who helped them to get all information live should hang till death #MumbaiDiaries #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #MumbaiDiaries2611— dhwanit shah (@dhwanitshah3) September 12, 2021
#MumbaiDiaries2611 is a terrific piece of work. The ensemble cast is brilliant and so is the writing! Very rare we see the medical side of such incidents. Special mention to that journalist lady, made us hate her in between and that's where one wins as an actor!— Rajib Kumhar (@RajibKumhar) September 12, 2021
Absolutely thriller & amazing plot of #MumbaiDiaries fabulous camera work for long takes. @nikkhiladvani has made a mark again. I liked how they have created tension & chaos in narrative@mohituraina & other cast shines.— Amit Jena (@amitjenareturns) September 12, 2021
Must must watch#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #MumbaiDiaries2611
I saw Mumbai diaries last night and couldn’t stop crying all the time!— Sonal Rani (@SonalRani14) September 12, 2021
I was tariffed but I loved it 🥺👉🏻👈🏻#MumbaiDiaries2611
Its quiet depressing to watch this, really hats of to the doctors on that day. Have stop watching after 3rd episode. Can't imagine the pain to the family who suffered.#MumbaiDiaries2611 #MumbaiKiNirbhaya #MumbaiCrime— Aslam Sheikh (@AslamSheikh6) September 12, 2021
Watched #MumbaiDiaries2611 and loved the show. What an engaging, gripping tale of strength, courage & humanity. @konkonas you are fabulous as always👌. @mohituraina you are the star of the show❤️. Excellent supporting cast, camera and all. Hats off @nikkhiladvani 👍. Must Watch.— Nabarun (@nabarun75) September 11, 2021
If you haven’t started yet with #MumbaiDiaries2611 on @PrimeVideoIN then get on this today itself . I am into 2nd episode this looks quite engaging . We know the storyline and it is on the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai .. however the treatment here looks good 👍— dDash 🧢 (@1_theDash) September 11, 2021
#MumbaiDiaries2611 A series full of cool and thrillers, awesome.— Bhanu (@bhanu_0078) September 11, 2021
Just watch #MumbaiDiaries2611 brilliant web series.— Rv_Reviews (@rajveer_pandya) September 11, 2021
What intense performance by @mohituraina @konkonas @shreya_dhan13.
Have you been watching #MumbaiDiariesonprime
Must watch on @PrimeVideoIN app.@nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain .
The goosebumps watching #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #MumbaiDiaries2611 are unreal.— S (@DAMNSHRUTI) September 11, 2021
#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime This one is a must watch. Amazing writing n will jot make you luk around even for a min.. This is so gripping, intense n emotional too... Its been long time since an indian series makes you do like this.. Kudos to the writers.. #MumbaiDiaries2611— Avi (@Tattamizhguy) September 11, 2021
@mohituraina @konkonas #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #MumbaiDiaries2611— tushar sharma (@tusharsharmaid) September 11, 2021
What a lovely show !!!! Thoroughly enjoyed each one fab performance !! Best Series made on Mumbai Real pain that felt on that horrible night. OMG. Highly appreciated
Binged watched #MumbaiDiaries2611 .. A great watch #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime The traumatic & horrific situation.— 𝕬𝖌𝖓𝖊𝖑𝖔 𝕲𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖆𝖑𝖛𝖊𝖘 (@Agnelo_G) September 11, 2021
It would be absolutely difficult to imagine the condition of the people who were present in the moment. Brave souls lost their lives. #MumbaiDiaries #Sept11
Such great execution and intense storyline of showing the heroic side of Doctors and hospitals in Mumbai attack..!!! Perfect blend of Thrill and emotions!!! #MumbaiDiaries #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #MumbaiDiaries2611 #MumbaiDiariesreview— Vikram Goda (@GodaVikram) September 11, 2021
Just watched Mumbai diaries 🔥— 𝐒𝐧𝐞𝐡𝐚 ღ (@JaslyXslays) September 10, 2021
Still gave me goosebumps of what happened on 26/11
Was not aware about hospital story angle. Hats off to the doctors, hospital staff, hotel staff & ofcourse our Mumbai police 🙌#MumbaiDiaries2611
#MumbaiDiaries2611 Spectacular, Breathtaking. Give me chills to watch every story based on that day but this one definitely has the best cast and direction.— Nandnee Awasthi (@awasthi04) September 10, 2021
Really hard hitting webseries..#MumbaiDiaries2611— Priyal Kamli (@priyalkamli1394) September 9, 2021
@nikkhiladvani ye kya banaa diya yaar! ❤️❤️💔💔💔 Never seen anything like this in Indian Web Series. The Mumbaikar inside me is sobbing and appreciating this. Well done! 🙌#MumbaiDiaries2611— Jassim (@Jas_I_M) September 9, 2021